SISTER WIVES Robyn Brown’s ex-husband denies her children on Leukemia GoFundMe

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Preston Jessop is dying from Leukemia and on his GoFundMe page her children’s names are mysteriously absent from his biography.
Robyn Brown’s first marriage
Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is best known as Kody Brown’s fourth wife… and ironically, as of late, it appears as if she’s his only wife. Brown’s first three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, have all separated from the family for various reasons, leaving Robyn and Kody to themselves.
The pair began dating during the first episodes of Sister Wives and got “spiritually” married shortly after on May 22, 2010. Robyn came into the family with three children from a prior divorce, having birthed Dayton, Aurora and Breanna while with first husband David Preston Jessop.
Robyn has been harsh when it comes to Jessop in the past, saying their marriage was abusive and even going as far as to have Kody Brown legally adopt their three oldest children. Kody and Robyn would go on to have two more – Solomon and Ariella.
Preston Jessop Leukemia battle
Things are not looking good for David Preston Jessop, as it appears that he is currently struggling with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. The disease is essentially cancer of the bone marrow and causes approximately 1,310 deaths per year in America.
I wonder if Robyn let them know that their biological dad is dying of cancer?
— DearSir@orMadam (@Madam2Sir) July 17, 2023
Jessop has started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds while he is unable to work. He has received 103 donations so far, totaling $5,129 raised of his lofty $50,000 goal.
Brown children cut out of GoFundMe
On Jessop’s GoFundMe is a long biography, and as you can read below, his “amazing wife” and FOUR children are listed in the preamble.
My brother in law Preston went in for a routine eye exam. His amazing doctor, Dr. Wilkins, saw something that concerned him and sent Preston in for testing. It turns out Preston has Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. The course of action was to have him take some pills that would keep it under control and eventually put it into remission. The expectation was that he would need to stay in these pills for 10-15 years. After taking the first round of “chemo pills” as Preston calls them. He is having serious internal problems, and his numbers are not coming down like they would like them too. He was scheduled to start another round of “chemo pills”, but has been told this 2nd round will likely destroy his heart and arteries. Because if this, he is opting to take a more natural approach. This is extremely promising, but also extremely expensive. Of course, insurance will not pay anything on natural remedies or treatments. He has been working with wonderful, knowledgeable and caring team of doctors that include; Dr. Lalonde, Dr. Schlecten, Dr. Lindford, PhD Caley Steel among others. This team is committed so save his life and he is beyond grateful to have them in his corner fighting so hard. Preston has an amazing wife and four beautiful, sweet children, that make him more determined than ever to beat this. His health is not great but he continues to work daily. He is doing everything he can to provide for his family. Jen is a stay at home mom who homeschools. Their finances have taken a hit, but they are hardworking and determined. Everything earned here will go directly to helping Preston fight his leukemia, making sure he has the proper diet, and supplements to help him gain strength so that he can continue provide for his family. We, Preston’s family, are joining with Preston and his little family, to ask for your support as he takes on this fight. We appreciate any amount you can donate.
