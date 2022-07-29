Meri Brown of Sister Wives wished her child Leo a happy 27th birthday on Instagram one month after they came out as nonbinary and transgender. They also changed their name to Leon or Leo. Their father Kody Brown still has not shown support or made a statement.
“Happiest of birthdays to my miracle, my always amazing, Leo the Lion! A passionate heart, a giving soul, forever the champion of the underdog,” Meri wrote in her caption of a collection of photos from Leo since they were a baby.
“Knowing my own body, I know this one HAD to be a fighter to even exist!” Meri continued. “Laughter runs through their veins, strength and inner wisdom abounds! 27 years in this world, 27 years of learning, of growing, of loving. Forever proud of this kid of mine, forever grateful for their existence. Know you are forever loved by me @leointhemountains and I am honored and blessed to be your mom! I love you!!”
Leo now goes by @leointhemountains on Instagram, and posted some fun photos out with family a few days ago.
Kody’s last post on Instagram was about his divorce from Christine, and his last activity on Twitter was retreating an anti-electric vehicle message.
Sister Wives will return for its 17th Season on September 11, 2022.