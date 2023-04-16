Even MORE congratulations are in order for Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé, David Woolley! Prior to the couple announcing their engagement this week, Christine and David bought a new house together in Lehi, Utah!
According to property records, Christine and David signed the paperwork on a brand new D.R. Horton home on March 15. The new house is 4,238 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Christine actually shared some photos of the new house on Instagram as she posed on her back deck showing off her engagement ring. Here’s a photo from Christine and a similar view from the property listing photos:
Unfortunately, the photo from the listing was taken on an overcast day and you can’t see the mountains on the horizon, including Mount Timpanogos. (Yes, Meri, Christine can look at the mountain AND not be with Kody.) However, it’s easy to match up the large, two-story house and the small trees in the distance.
In addition to the view of TIMP, the property listing states there is also a view of the nearby Jordan River.
As you may have guessed given that the property is a D. R. Horton home, it is part of planned community. The community includes a pool house and community clubhouse.
Here are a few more photos of Christine’s new house from the listing:
How much did Christine Brown pay for her new house?
Based on the list price, Christine Brown and David Woolley paid just under $770,00 for the home. The deed and the mortgage are in both of their names.
If you’re curious, Christine sold her Flagstaff home for $700,000 in September of 2021. She previously removed Kody Brown’s name from the deed, perhaps in exchange for removing her name from her property on Coyote Pass.
After selling her Flagstaff home, Christine rented half of a duplex in Murray, Utah in the fall of 2021.
Christine’s Flagstaff home was 2,400 square feet, so the new Lehi house is a huge upgrade in terms of space! The new 4,238-square-foot property is only slightly les spacious that Kody and Robyn Brown’s 4,395-square-foot “Browton Abbey” house in Flagstaff.
However, Robyn Brown’s house is likely worth much more given that she and Kody paid $890,000 for it in August of 2019, which was before the recent explosion in real estate prices. The Zestimate for Brownton Abbey is currently $1,465,000.
Christine returns to Lehi, which is where the Brown family lived during the very first season of Sister Wives. Christine and David’s house is less than two miles from the Brown family’s Lehi house, although it is a little further in terms of driving distance.
Congratulations again to Christine and David! We certainly look forward to seeing the happy couple purchasing the house (and getting engaged!) on an upcoming season of Sister Wives!
