Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is moving on from Kody Brown, and from Arizona!
Starcasm can confirm Janelle Brown, her daughter Madison Brush, and son-in-law Caleb Brush have purchased a large piece of land together in North Carolina.
According to property records, the land measure 156.4 acres and is located in Chocowinity Township in Beaufort County.
The warranty deed for the property was signed on March 28, 2024. The sale was officially recorded on April 1 with a price of $289,000.
Janelle starting flower farm in NC?
The land currently has no buildings, and it is assumed it will be the home to Janelle’s flower farm. (In case you missed it, Janelle created an LLC for a Taeda Farms.)
The warranty deed references a “Survey for Taeda Farms Inc.” which would seem to confirm the plans Janelle, Maddie and Caleb have for the land.
Despite not having any buildings, the property is next to numerous plots with homes. There is also a large stretch of the property located on a highway, which would seem to be ideal for a storefront and/or warehouse.
Below is a map with Janelle’s property highlighted:
Did Janelle Brown sell her Coyote Pass lot?
Janelle Brown purchasing a large piece of undeveloped land in North Carolina would seemingly suggest that she cashed in on her portion of Coyote Pass. Is that the case? Did Janelle sell her Coyote Pass plot?
According to Coconino County property records there has been no recorded activity for any of the Coyote Pass lots owned by the Brown family in more than a year.
The last activity was in June of 2023 when Kody and Janelle paid off the rest of what they owed on the lot they shared. That was the last plot the Brown family owed money on.
As always, we will continue to keep an eye on Coyote Pass and will share any major developments!
Getting back to the recent land purchase… Congratulations to Janelle, Maddie and Caleb! It seems very likely that TLC is already plotting a Taeda Farms spin-off series, right? Stay tuned!
