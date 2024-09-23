SISTER WIVES Janelle Brown launches Taeda Farms with Madison and Caleb

Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives star Janelle Brown as she officially launches her new Taeda Farms business venture with daughter Madison and son-in-law Caleb!

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Maddie were checking out rural properties in Montana. However, as Starcasm readers are well aware, Janelle and her Browtrepreneurial business partners opted for North Carolina instead.

The trio purchased 156.4 acres of land located in Chocowinity Township in Beaufort County for $289,000 earlier this year. The warranty deed was signed on March 28, 2024, and the sale was officially recorded on April 1.

#SisterWives Janelle Brown has purchased a HUGE chunk of land in NC with Maddie and Caleb, presumably for her Taeda Farms flower business! Did she sell her stake in Coyote Pass? We've got all the details: https://t.co/GMP2isE2AD — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 17, 2024

Janelle Brown Launches Taeda Farms

“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you—TAEDA FARMS!” Janelle captioned an Instagram photo of herself, Maddie and Caleb on Sunday.

More from Janelle’s announcement:

We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up. 🌱 It’s definitely not always glamorous—there’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way—but every single step is getting us closer to something truly special. We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all! Follow us on social media @taedafarms, and join us as we grow—one bloom at a time. If you’d like to support us as we get started, we have some t-shirts with our brand motto, “building beauty from the ground up.” We poured a lot of thought into them, and they represent everything this journey means to us. ❤️ Let’s grow together!

Taeda Farms T-shirt Sales On Hold

If you’re wanting to get one or more of the Taeda Farms t-shirts that Janelle mentions, you may have to wait. Unlike the jewelry offered via My Sister Wives Closet, folks are actually buying the Taeda Farms shirts. A LOT of shirts!

The Taeda Farms Instagram account shared a message on Sunday revealing they were swamped with orders and were forced to stop taking them for a short period.

What Does Taeda Mean?

In addition to TONS of supportive comments, Janelle and the Taeda Farms Instagram account received a lot of questions. Perhaps the most commonly asked question was about the name of the business. What does Taeda mean?

“The name Taeda came from the Latin word for Loblolly pin ‘Taeda Pinus,'” Janelle explained in an Instagram story post.

She continued with additional information:

In Latin, *taeda* primarily means ‘torch’ or ‘pinewood used for torches.’ It was often used in the context of torches for ceremonies, such as weddings, where it symbolized light, warmth, and unity.

Details On Taeda Farms

The Taeda Farms website has LOTS of information about the business, and about the owners. Below are some excerpts from the site:

OUR STORY For all of us, the idea of owning a farm has always been a dream. Each on our own, we had this dream, imagining a life surrounded by nature’s beauty and the tranquility of country living. However, fate had its own plans. When shifts in our family dynamics unfolded, the idea of making this dream a reality emerged. Mom (Janelle), in particular, had a vision of retiring to a place where flowers bloom, and the serenity of nature. Her passion for building beauty from the ground up and community resonated deeply with us all. The idea of creating something so wonderful and beautiful, this pushed us to start our journey. Thus, Taeda Farms was born, and we were all committed to turning our shared dream into reality. As we embark on this exciting venture, we invite you to join us on this journey. Taeda Farms isn’t just about cultivating flowers; it’s about creating a sanctuary where people can gather, connect, and find solace in the beauty of nature. It’s about building beauty from the ground up.

Brown Family Shows Support For Taeda Farms

Congratulations again to Janelle, Madison and Caleb! We look forward to sharing more updates as they continue to grow the business. I have a suggestion for the Taeda Farms grand opening at the North Carolina property – a celebration called Taedapalooza!

