SISTER WIVES Gwendlyn Brown shades sibling with her wedding guest list

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is getting married! The reality celeb recently took to Instagram Live to tell her followers who would – and wouldn’t – be included on the guest list.
Gwendlyn Brown, 21, is Christine and Kody Brown’s fourth daughter. The Sister Wives star has been featured on all 17 seasons, since it’s debut in 2010.
Recently, Brown has gotten engaged to Beatriz Queiroz.
The same sex partners are planning a wedding, and have shared many of the moments leading up to it on social media… including this engagement party which included many of her biological siblings and mom.
Gwen Brown shades sibling
In a recent Instagram Live, captured on TikTok, Brown gives a rundown of her upcoming wedding guest list… and is very clear on her plans to leave ONE sibling out.
Gwendolyn tells her followers:
16 of them are invited… for obvious reasons. When I say 16 it sounds like I’m subtracting 2… I’m one of the 18 so I am subtracting 2 technically, but one of them is me.
So there we have it. ALL of the Brown siblings are invited (including Robyn’s brood)… except for one that is notably being left off “for obvious reasons.”
While she doesn’t name names, everyone in the comments “knows” that the sibling who is excluded is Paedon Brown… her biological brother who shares mom Christine.
Why is Paedon not invited to Gwendlyn’s wedding?
The brutal feud between Paedon and Gwen has been going on for a while. Again, venting to her social media followers, Brown had this to say on a previous Instagram Live:
He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years. He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out.
Was there an incident that caused this specific blow up? Yes, and the person who first explained it was actually Paedon himself:
Many years ago, I messed up. I hit Gwen. I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far and I slapped her. And she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me, which is OK. I’m not gonna argue with her. I’m not gonna fight on that.
Since Gwendlyn’s wedding is same sex, it makes sense that she would exclude her sibling who she calls “homophobic and transphobic“ …but the additional abuse accusation makes this tea even hotter!
Gwen didn’t give any more wedding specifics besides that it will be “in a forest somewhere.” We will give more details as they are released.
