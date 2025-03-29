BREAKING AMISH Mama Mary Schmucker passed away from cancer at 65

We have some very sad news to report as Breaking Amish and Return To Amish star “Mama Mary” Schmucker has passed away after losing her battle with cancer.

Multiple sources close to Mary confirmed she died on Friday, March 28. It doesn’t appear any of Mary’s family members have posted publicly since her death.

Mama Mary is truly an iconic figure in reality television, and it has been a joy writing about her since her introduction to television audiences in September of 2012. Rest in peace, Mary.

MARY SCHMUCKER LAST UPDATE

Mary’s daughter, Esther Schmucker, shared an update on her mother’s condition on Thursday.

“As most of you know, my mom, Mama Mary, is battling cancer,” Esther said in a TikTok clip as she battled to hold back tears. “She is not good.”

Esther continued: “Mom is suffering so much right now. We don’t know how long we have yet with her, but we know it will be soon.” Esther said Mary’s oxygen levels were very low and they were giving her pain medication.

“Mom says thank you for all the prayers and for all the love. She’s always appreciated all of that. So, thank you. Just keep me and my family in your prayers.”

On March 12, Esther announced a fundraising dinner to help Mary cover her medical expenses. From Esther:

They are having a benefit fish dinner for Mom and Dad this Friday. Mom has struggled with cancer for a long time. About 5 months ago, we found out that the cancer had spread throughout her whole body and she had gotten really sick. Dad has stayed home to take care of her, so they have no income. Thank you all for your love and support.

JEREMIAH RABER RESPONDS TO MAMA NARY’S PASSING

Friday march 28th around 11:30 am, heaven gained another angel. Mama Mary got her wings and soared to the sky. Spread those wings and fly high. You will be missed by so many. You were the closest to a mother I’ve ever had. 💔

Mama Mary Schmucker’s co-star, Jeremiah Raber, shared this message on Facebook after her passing:

Jeremiah later shared an AI performance of a song/poem he’d written for Mary.

MARY SCHMUCKER CANCER DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT

Mary revealed her colon cancer diagnosis in April of 2022. She had surgery soon after revealing her diagnosis, but she shared some bad news during an Instagram live stream in June of 2022.

“I had colon cancer. They said they did take everything out. Then yesterday the doctor called and said it’s in my glands,” Mary said at the time.

Later in the stream, Mary said she didn’t plan to do chemotherapy. “I’m so afraid to do chemo,” Mary admitted. “I’m so afraid to just take anything, so I’ll let it take its course and see what happens.”

In October, Mary returned to Instagram with what seemed to be some good news.

“I could not take chemo,” she reminded her followers. “So, I had to do a different route for my cancer…which is good news because my tumor has shrunk forty percent and my level’s going down. So, I am just ecstatic,” Mary said.

In November of 2024, Rebecca Schmucker shared an update on Instagram:

Rebecca returned in December with this message:

Update. I’ve been getting a lot of messages asking how mom is doing. There really isn’t much to say because she’s doing about the same. She doesn’t want her personal details shared far and wide and we need to respect her wishes. Prayers are always appreciated for her pain and for her to be able to rest comfortably. Thank you! If you go on FB and look for Mary Schmucker’s Tupperware page you can follow her there. That’s where you can see the latest updates.

We will keep an eye out and try to update this post if/when any of Mary’s family members share a statement.

Until then, I will conclude this article with my favorite photo of Mary, followed by a montage of more of my favorite pictures of her living life to the fullest…

