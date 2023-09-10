SISTER WIVES Meri Brown: “I think Kody regrets marrying Christine”

In a new clip from tonight’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown makes the shocking claim that she believes Kody regrets marrying both her and Christine.
Kody Brown’s wives
The TLC reality series Sister Wives has followed Kody Brown’s polygamist family for 18 seasons. Since 2010 we have gotten to see in depth into the lives of Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown.
Kody was legally married to first wife Meri Brown until 2014 when Meri gave up being the legal wife in order for Kody Brown to be able to adopt Robyn’s 3 children. Currently, he and Robyn are the only ones with a functional relationship.
Christine Brown leaves polygamy
The first of Kody Brown’s wives to official leave is Christine Brown, wife number 3. In late 2021 she said she was “spiritually divorcing” Kody and moving on.
A short 4 months later she found the “love of her life” on a dating website and the pair are set to get married.
Janelle, wife number 2, is separated from Kody but does not consider herself divorced as they were never legally married. Unlike Christine, Janelle doesn’t foresee dating any time in the next decade.
Meri was the last hold out, believing that things could be reconciled between her and Kody. The couple never really recovered after Meri’s catfishing scandal in 2015.
When it was made clear at the season 17 tell all special that Kody was no longer interested in being married to his first wife, the two officially cut ties.
Meri Brown says Kody regrets his marriages
In a new clip from this week’s Sister Wives, Meri Brown speculates on how Kody feels about all of his marriages and she doesn’t have the best things to say about Christine…
I don’t think that the fact that our family has kind of fallen apart like it has is because of polygamy I think it’s because of personalities. I think that he regrets marrying Christine. I don’t know where he is with Janelle. But I do believe 100% that he regrets marrying me.
