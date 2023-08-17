SISTER WIVES Christine Brown LOVES saying she’s ‘divorced’ despite never being married

In a new interview, Sister Wives star Christine Brown has declared that – even though she was never legally married – she loves saying she’s divorced.
Watch the video and find out more, below…
Sister Wives
Sister Wives is gearing up for its 18th season and it promises to be its most explosive yet. The TLC reality program, which debuted in 2010, followed Kody Brown and his four polygamist wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.
In recent years the family has seemingly crumbled, with Kody and Robyn being the only remaining functional relationship. The first to leave the group was Christine Brown, who never really recovered after Robyn entered the family… accusing Kody of “playing favorites.”
Christine has since moved on, quickly finding “the love of her life” in fiancé David Woolley, who she dated for 4 months before getting engaged. The pair love to travel, and just returned from the UK on a trop that included most of her children.
Christine and Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown were spiritually married in 1994. They have 6 kids together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon. The pair officially split in 2021, and the entire process has been documented on the last few seasons of Sister Wives.
Christine has since moved to Utah to be closer to her adult children, a place she always wanted to move back to – despite them looking down on plural marriage. She happily sold her plot of Coyote Pass to the family for $1 and packed up all her things at the end of season 17.
Because she was the third plural wife, there was never a legal marriage between the two. Because of this their separation has mostly been on their terms as far as the language used to describe their situation.
Christine Brown loves being divorced
In a new interview with People Magazine, Janelle and Christine Brown sit down to explain what their lives are like post-split. While Janelle says she has no intentions of dating and doesn’t really like to use the word “divorced,” Christine feels the opposite… even saying that she LOVES it.
I say I’m straight up divorced. I love that title. I LOVE saying I’m divorced. I love it.
Sister Wives season 18 premieres August 20, 2023 on TLC and discovery+.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com