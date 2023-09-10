Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson files for guardianship of brother Amari

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has filed for guardianship of his little brother Amari, who is unable to care for himself after his mother’s untimely death.
Read more about the claim that his father has been absent and that Tristan needs to protect a large sum of money Amari has inherited…
Who is Tristan Thompson?
Tristan Thompson, 32, is an NBA basketball player who currently is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson is center, power forward and used to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers between the years of 2011 and 2020.
Thompson has been in the news since 2018 for his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The reality star and Thompson share 2 children together, True, 5, and Tatum, 1.
Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning due to the NBA players continuous infidelity.
Tristan Thompson’s mother dies
In January 2023, Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea, died at home in Toronto, Canada. Despite the fact that Khloe and Tristan were broken up at the time, the Kardashian family rallied to support him in his time of need.
The story of Kris, Kim and Khloe attending the funeral was a storyline in season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu.
Afterwards, Khloe took Tristan’s younger brother Amari, 17, into her home. Amari has a severe case of epilepsy which requires around the clock care.
Amari’s guardianship
It appears that Tristan is looking to make things official, as he recently filed for legal guardianship of Amari.
In court documents obtained by People Magazine, Tristan claimed that their father Trevor Thompson has been “absent from his younger brother’s life since 2014.” This would leave the NBA player his brother’s closest living relative able to take care of him.
The documents also claim:
Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs. Further, Amari is set to receive a modest inheritance from his recently deceased mother and a guardian wouldn’t be able to manage and invest in Mary’s inheritance on his behalf.
Amari has received $103,475 from his mother’s estate. Tristan would take over protecting the inheritance.
