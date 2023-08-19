SISTER WIVES Robyn Brown: “I’m questioning my reality”

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is “questioning her reality” in a new clip from season 18, which debuts August 20 on TLC.
Keep reading to see what is causing her to have doubts…
Sister Wives
Sister Wives is a TLC reality show that has followed the plural family The Browns since its premiere in 2010. The series has had 17 successful seasons with an explosive season 18 debuting soon.
The #SisterWives trailer has dropped and so has our jaw! Watch it below and comment with your thoughts! https://t.co/5l4rlD0CAJ
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 13, 2023
Kody Brown was married to Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown in that order until the family began to crumble. The first wife to leave him was third in line, Christine, who has already moved on and found “the love of her life” in fiancé David Woolley.
Congratulations to #SisterWives star @SWChristine2020 on her ENGAGEMENT to David Woolley. (PS- She isn't Kody Brown's only wife to be married twice.) https://t.co/izOPvGN71Z
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 13, 2023
Janelle announces her split from the group during the upcoming season, and Meri is no longer associated as well, though she is the one relationship that was seemingly ended by Kody himself.
Robyn and Kody Brown
Robyn Sullivan Brown is Kody Brown’s fourth and last wife. The pair courted throughout the reality series’ first season, which aired in 2010 and were spiritually married later that year in May of 2010.
The couple has 2 kids together, Solomon and Ariella, in addition to the 3 kids she brought into the family from her previous marriage to David Preston Jessop: Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.
To date, it appears that Kody and Robyn are living as a monogamous couple because his other 3 wives have disbanded and removed themselves from the family. The pair have no intention of adding another wife.
Robyn Brown is questioning her reality
In a new sneak preview clip from Sister Wives season 18 premiering August 20th on TLC 10/9c, Robyn Brown claims that she is questioning her reality and doesn’t know if she knew exactly what the heck was happening in the plural family she was about to join.
Everything that’s happening with Kody and Christine and then everything that happened through COVID, I am questioning my reality. I’m starting to wonder if I didn’t really know what was happening back then. I’m just looking for answers because I don’t understand this. I know some people would be like “well what does it matter?” but it matters to me. (…) I thought this was a safe place for my kids to be.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com