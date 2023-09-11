Singer Grimes has three children with Elon Musk; a third named Tau Techno Mechanicus was revealed yesterday as part of a promo for Elon’s upcoming Walter Isaacson biography (affiliate link.)
A lot has gone on with this family over the past week. It was also confirmed in early information released from the book that Grimes was unaware that Elon was having twins with his employee Shivon Zillis while they were expecting their second child, daughter Y (Exa Dark Sideræl.) Both simultaneous IVF pregnancies were born at the same hospital in Austin, TX.
Grimes found out about the twins when the world did via an announcement. The press release said that Elon and Shivon never had a romantic relationship.
Despite living in the same city and having children with the same man, Grimes and Shivon have never met each other’s children.
In a tweet reply to Walter Isaacson, Grimes revealed that she had not even been allowed to see photos of Shivon’s twins, Strider and Azure, until the photos from the book were released by Walter Isaacson.
In this now-deleted tweet, she also stated that Elon kept her from seeing her son. It was assumed that she meant her first son with Elon, X Æ A-Xii. Now that it’s publicly known that they have a second son, it could have been Tau she was referring to.
Now, Grimes released a Twitter/X statement apologizing for that Tweet/Post and revealing that she has finally spoken at length with Shivon.
She pleaded with the public not to be angry with Shivon, as many people blamed her for being unable to meet her children’s siblings. Grimes says she now understands what happened and wants to be friends with Shivon and that they plan to raise their children together.
Grimes wrote about the situation:
“Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.
I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry with her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.
I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.
Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evidence she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids.
I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is👽but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye,
Plz respect that at this time 🙏
Bless 🌙🫧🫧🫧
C”
Grimes’ real name is Claire Boucher, and for the past several years she has gone by the letter “C.”
Shivon replied to Grimes’ message, thanking Grimes for the talk and saying she respects her and thinks she’s a badass. Furthermore, she can’t wait for their kids to have playdates.
Shivon replied to Grimes/C:
“At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You’re a total badass and I respect you very much as well. I can’t wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!”
A top reply pointed out that while Grimes and Shivon publicly mended fences and communicated their private business to the world, Elon remained silent.
Instead of addressing the issue, Elon tweeted to promote a video interview his biographer had with Lex Fridman.
Along with the two known children Elon Musk has with Shivon Zillis and the three known children he has with Grimes, he also had six children with his ex-wife, Justine Musk. One of his children with Justine sadly died in infancy. Elon’s total count of children is 11, 10 of whom are still alive.
There has also been speculation that Elon may be the father of Amber Heard’s daughter because a friend of a family said that Amber’s mother told her that Elon was suing Amber over frozen embryos.
“He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby,” a woman named Jennifer Howell said in unsealed court documents. At this time, it’s unknown if this is true, and if so, what the outcome of the legal battle was. Currently, the identity of the father of Amber’s daughter Oonagh Paige is still a mystery.