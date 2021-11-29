One of the most interesting things we learned from Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives is that Janelle Brown works out to German Industrial rock music and classic Eminem and used to go to rock concerts in Vegas dressed in black and snakeskin leggings. Why wasn’t TLC there for any of this?
The viewers were privy to this information because she walked in on Kody lifting weights in her garage gym while listening to his favorite song: Pachebel’s “Canon in D Major.” He explained that this song puts him in a serene place for lifting. “Workout’s meditation right?” Kody asks.
“Oh no, I need something way harder,” Janelle replies.
Robyn then spilled the tea that Janelle went to some rock concerts when the family lived in Las Vegas. She also revealed that Janelle dressed up in black t-shirts and heavy makeup for the events. Robyn then made this face:
Janelle further set the scene for her rock concert wardrobe. It included snakeskin leggings and ripped T-shirts. This side of Janelle needs to come out more often, especially for a nice Sister Wives story arc! Maybe her farm-to-table restaurant can have a German Industrial Rock aesthetic.