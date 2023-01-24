SISTER WIVES The Brown’s controversial Plexus MLM explained

Several stars of TLC’s Sister Wives, including Janelle and Christine Brown, have been celebrating weight loss and independence since leaving family Patriarch Kody Brown.
While the Sister Wives are generating income and looking better than ever, the truth behind their controversial MLM Plexus might not be as worth celebrating as you think.
What is Plexus?
If you follow Christine and Janelle Brown on social media it’s likely you’re familiar with their beloved “pink drink.” This is just one of the popular products from Plexus Worldwide.
Plexus is a supplement company whose website claims they are “on the cutting edge of health science, with a range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness.”
Helping to rid the “body of the bad stuff” and “pave the way to better digestive health.”
Plexus alleges to make products that are “the highest quality non-GMO, 100% vegetarian, and gluten free, wherever possible.” Simply ending their bold claims with: “Most importantly, Plexus products work.”
The good news is, you are not satisfied, Plexus claims to offer “a full refund within 60 days of the purchase date.” Whether or not they follow through with that promise is another story.
Is Plexus a MLM?
The website explains the multi-level marketing plan right up front, offering to “turn what you love into what you do.”
Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment. Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.**
We know that the Brown’s are banking on each other, even recruiting Janelle’s daughter Maddie to join in on the craze.
Same as her mother, Brush is so committed she’s even given out her phone number to fans looking for a deal.
Is Plexus safe?
Plexus and their products, which are classified as “supplements”, are not tested or approved by the FDA. There are no studies to back up the products claims to promote “a healthy gut” and restore “balance to your metabolism.”
Shockingly, in 2020 Plexus received a letter of warning from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) because of dangerous social media posts that claimed that their products prevented COVID-19.
Madison Brush doesn’t seem to mind, fulling believing in the power of Plexus, even for her young children.
How much do Plexus brand ambassadors earn?
According to The U.S. Sun, the Brown’s could stand to earn a lot with Plexus: “brand partnerships, sponsorships, selling products, and more, and could net them “anywhere between $800,000 to $2 million.”
While the numbers are shocking, these estimates are likely due to the fact that the Brown’s are famous.
The average annual commission made by diamond-level Plexus Ambassadors in 2016 was a whopping $1706.
The business has to be more lucrative for the Sister Wives, and it doesn’t look like the Brown’s are giving up on Plexus any time soon!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com