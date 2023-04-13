Christine Brown engaged! How many times have the Sister Wives been married?

With the shocking announcement that Christine Brown is engaged to David Woolley after less than a year, we’re breaking down how many times each of Kody Brown’s wives have been married.
While it may seem that each Sister Wives star has only ever been with Kody, the surprising truth is that most of them are on their second marriage.
Sister Wives
The TLC series Sister Wives has followed the Brown family for 13 years. Over the course of 17 seasons, Kody Brown has shared his truth with his four wives – Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.
The family has hit some hard times, and several of his wives are now either divorced from him or estranged. How many times have the Sister Wives been married? The answer may surprise you.
Kody Brown
Kody Brown is the patriarch of the polygamist Brown family. In 1990 he married his first wife Meri. The two were legally married in their church.
Most recently, the pair has seemingly split – news to Meri, who found out Kody didn’t consider himself married to her because of a rift after her catfishing scandal in 2015..
In 2014, Meri and Kody were legally divorced, when Meri gave up her legal rights to Robyn in order for the family to legally adopt her children.
Technically speaking, for a man with 4 wives, Kody has been legally married only twice.
Meri Brown
Meri Brown married Kody Brown because he was a handsome member of their church. They were young, and married for nearly 24 years before she relinquished her rights in order for Robyn to become his legal life.
Meri has only been married to Kody, and although she is currently on her own – she hasn’t had any rumors of dating. The Sister Wives star recently “came out as straight”… so it’s possible she could find a second husband any time.
Janelle Brown
Janelle Brown is Kody Brown’s second wife, though they never had a legal ceremony. “Spiritually married” to Kody Brown in 1993, the two share 5 kids together.
Janelle has also recently separated from Kody, and hasn’t been linked to any men as of yet — HOWEVER, the interesting thing about Janelle is that she was Kody Brown’s first divorced wife.
Previously married to Adam Barber, Brown joined Meri and Kody’s marriage after divorcing her first husband in 1990. Janelle has had one legal marriage and one spiritual.
Christine Brown
Christine Brown is the Sister Wives star making headlines today for her engagement to David Woolley. After officially leaving Kody in 2022, Brown refers to them as “divorced” even though they also only had a “spiritual marriage.”
There is no doubt that Christine will get legally married to Woolley, meaning that she has also been married twice – once to a legal husband and once in the performative way polygamists have to endure.
This will also be Woolley’s second marriage. His first wife died tragically by suicide in 2012.
Robyn Brown
Robyn Sullivan Brown is Kody Brown’s current legal wife. Interesting to note that their wedding ceremony was actually “spiritual” as he was still married to Meri at the time.
Since then, Kody and Robyn have made it official – and his last standing wife is now also his legal partner.
Fans may remember that this was not Robyn’s first marriage. Once legally married to David Preston Jessop, her previous husband is the biological father of her oldest children Dayton, Breanna and Aurora.
In addition to Kody, Robyn Brown is the only Sister Wives cast member to be legally married twice.
Congratulations to Christine Brown on her recent engagement! We wish her all the best.
