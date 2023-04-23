American Idol star Adam Lambert shows off model boyfriend at LGBT gala

American Idol star and Queen front man Adam Lambert was seen cozying up to his model boyfriend at the Los Angeles LGBT Center annual gala.
Who is Oliver Gliese? We have details on this adorable power couple.
Adam Lambert
Audiences were introduced to Adam Lambert during season 8 of American Idol. Over the course of 2009, Lambert wowed audiences with his super high notes and flashy look/personality.
Coming in second in the competition to Kris Allen, Lambert’s defeat was seen as an upset by many, as he had progressed to be somewhat of a “fan favorite” during his run.
Simon Cowell loved Lambert, saying:
Over the entire season, you’ve been one of the best, most original contestants we’ve ever had on the show. The hope and whole idea of a show like this is to find a worldwide star, and I truly believe we’ve found that in you.
Lambert sang several popular songs like “Mad World” and “If I Can’t Have You,” catching the eye of the remaining members of the band Queen.. who eventually found a place for him as their replacement lead singer.
Adam Lambert has had his own solo tours, starting in 2010 with debut headlining Glam Nation Tour. Queen has been on tour with Adam Lambert off and on since 2014.
Lambert LGBT
My newest album 'High Drama' is available to stream everywhere now! 🌈https://t.co/RUUk2vvJe0 pic.twitter.com/hPyFy5sQ8m
— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) February 24, 2023
Lambert is a proud member of the LGBT community, telling the Associated Press this about his sexuality:
I have been gay and out of the closet – very loudly so – since I was 18 and I wasn’t in the closet on [‘American Idol’] or around anyone. It wasn’t until the show was wrapping up that I realised everyone wanted me to come out, but I was already out! I’ve always been out. It was just never talked about because it had no baring of what I was doing on stage. It’s not like it was a big surprise with my outfits or my looks or my song choices, you know?
He has been linked to Javi Costa Polo and Sauli Koskinen in the past, but from the looks of it he has a new partner, Oliver Gliese.
Lambert posted adorable pics of the two of them at the Los Angeles LGBT Center annual gala… leading fans to wonder who this good looking model is!
Oliver Gliese
Adam Lambert’s “honey” Oliver Gliese says that he is “99% gluten and dairy” in his cheeky Instagram bio.
According to Just Jared, Gliese is the Innovation Forum Assistant for Global Fashion Agenda, where he supports the global partnerships team with the operation of the Innovation Forum during the Copenhagen Fashion Summit.
Appearing to be bilingual, Gliese speaks both English and Danish on his social media pages.
Adam and Oliver have been linked since 2021.
