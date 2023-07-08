90 Day Fiancé Season 1 star Michael Eloshway was arraigned in Ohio on federal charges of child p0rnography on June 28. Michael posted his bond and was released the same day, but he was given a list of restrictions that included home detention, restricted contact with minors, and restricted internet access.
Michael was 31 years old when he filmed for the first season of 90 Day Fiance. He was dating 21-year-old Russian student Aziza, and the two would eventually get married on the show.
Michael Eloshway charges
According to the federal indictment, Michael Eloshway is charged with two felony counts of child p0rn possession. We do not have a lot of details about the specific photos and/or videos allegedly in Michael’s possession, but we do have some information from the indictment.
Michael was charged with Possession of Child Porn0graphy after the grand jury determined “Michael J. Eloshway did knowingly possess a black HP Desktop computer that contained child porn0graphy as defined in Title 18, United States Code, Section 2256(8)…and at least one image involved in the offense involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(5)(B).”
Michael was also charged with Receipt and Distribution of Visual Depictions of Real Minors Engaged In Sexually Explicit Conduct. The grand jury determined “Michael J. Eloshway did knowingly receive and distribute, using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, numerous computer files, which files contained visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”
Michael Eloshway bond and release details
Michael Eloshway’s bond was set at $20,000, which he posted on June 28 — the same day he was arraigned. The conditions of Michael’s release included the usual list of not violating crimes, no changing address or telephone number without notice, submitting any required DNA samples, and appearing for required court appearances.
There are also conditions for Michael’s release that restrict his use of computers and the internet, as well as his interactions with people under the age of 18.
Prohibition on Access to Computer/Internet:
The defendant is prohibited from accessing any computer, Internet Service Provider, bulletin board system or any other public or private computer network or the service at any location * (including employment or education) without prior written approval of the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office or the Court. Any approval shall be subject to any conditions set by the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office or the Court with respect to that approval. Any computer found is subject to seizure and/or search. A search will not be conducted prior to approval of the Court.
Computer/Internet Restrictions
The defendant is prohibited from accessing any on-line computer service at any location (including employment or education) without prior written approval of the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office or the Court. This includes any Internet Service Provider, bulletin board system or any other public or private computer network. Any approval shall be subject to conditions set by the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office or the Court with respect to that approval.
The defendant shall consent to the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office conducting periodic unannounced examinations of his/her computer system(s), which may include retrieval and copying of all memory from hardware/software and/or removal of such system(s) for the purpose of conducting a more thorough inspection and will consent to having installed on his/her computer(s), at the defendant’s expense, any hardware/software to monitor his/her computer use or prevent access to particular materials. The defendant hereby consents to periodic inspection of any such installed hardware/software to insure it is functioning properly.
The defendant shall provide the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office with accurate information about the defendant’s entire computer system (hardware/software); all passwords used by him/her; and the defendant’s Internet Service Provider(s); and will abide by all rules of the Computer Restriction and Monitoring Program.
No Contact with Minors
The defendant shall not associate or have verbal, written, telephone, or electronic communication with any person under the age of 18 except in the presence of the parent or legal guardian of said minor. This provision does not encompass persons under the age of 18, such as waiters, cashiers, ticket vendors, etc., with whom the defendant must deal in order to obtain ordinary and usual commercial services.
The defendant shall not frequent or loiter within 1000 feet of schoolyards, playgrounds, theme parks, arcades, swimming pools, skating rinks, toy stores and other places where persons under the age of 18 play, congregate, or gather, without the prior express written approval of the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office.
The defendant shall not seek, obtain or maintain any employment, volunteer work, church or recreational activities involving minors (persons under the age of 18) in any way without the prior express written approval of the U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office.
More Michael Eloshway release conditions
The defendant must:
• submit to supervision by and report for supervision to the Pretrial/Probation Office…no later than 4:00PM.
• surrender any passport to the Clerk of Court.
• not obtain a passport or other international travel document.
• avoid all contact, directly or indirectly, with any person who is or may be a victim or witness in the investigation or prosecution.
• not possess a firearm.
• not use or unlawfully possess a narcotic drug or other controlled substance…unless prescribed by a licensed practitioner.
• report as soon as possible, to the pretrial services or supervising officer, every contact with law enforcement personnel, including arrests, questioning, or traffic stops.
• participate in the Home Detention component of the location monitoring program and abide by all Requirements of the program which will include: Location monitoring technology at the disclosure of the officer.
Aziza and Mike Eloshway updates
Mike Eloshway and Aziza Eloshway have remained together after their marriage featured on 90 Day Fiancé Season 1.
In September of 2018, Aziza announced she was pregnant with their first child. The first-time mom-to-be made the announcement with a gallery of three maternity photos shared on Instagram. “Mom&Dad❤️2019???” she captioned the gallery.
On January 14, 2019, Aziza gave birth to a baby girl. “Our Princess has arrived!” Mike captioned an Instagram photo of himself with his baby girl. “Welcome Olivia Joan, born 1/14! Great job, mommy!”
For those of you needing a refresher on Mike and Elisha, here is their 90 Day Fiancé cast bio from TLC:
Mike and Aziza met on an international language learning website. Mike wanted to learn Russian for an upcoming trip, and Aziza wanted to learn English. The site paired them up, and they began speaking to each other regularly online.
Mike visited Aziza in Russia, and after spending 6 days together, the two decided to get married.
As a full-time student, Aziza has never had to take care of anything but her studies.
With Mike eager to start a family, Aziza will face a steep learning curve as she leaves the comforts of her familiar culture, sheltered life and studies for a new world filled with first experiences and a whole lot of pressure.
