Former polygamist Kody Brown was super disrespectful to his third wife Christine pretty much since the beginning. He even wrote in their book Becoming Sister Wives, (affiliate link) about he put off marrying her for a while because he was so grossed out by her eating nachos. Because of this popular Sister Wives lore, Christine’s new man David Woodley is sending a clear message by publicly indulging in the delicious snack on Christine’s birthday.
David posted the photos on his instagram @david__woolley with the caption, “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!”
It doesn’t go unnoticed to this Sister Wives aficionado that David refers to Christine as “Queen,” which might be in response to Christine constantly being called a “Princess” by Kody and some of the other wives in a derogatory way. Queen has a different connotation, one of respect, while “Princess” was used to demean Christine for having wants needs in the polygamous marriage she was a part of for a quarter decade.
Christine also shared fun photos of her “nacho date” with David on her Instagram. It looks like Christine’s finally getting her nacho redemption arc viewers of the show have yearned for.
Christine and David recently announced their engagement, and have moved into a new house in Lehi, Utah, which is where the Browns lived with they were first introduced on the Sister Wives reality show in 2020.