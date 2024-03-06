SISTER WIVES Robert Garrison Brown dating history

In shocking news, Robert Garrison Brown, 25, of TLC’s Sister Wives has passed away in an apparent suicide. Was Janelle Brown’s son single at the time of his death or did he leave behind a girlfriend?
Sister Wives
Sister Wives is a TLC reality series that has followed the polygamist Brown family since its first season aired in 2010. Kody Brown had 3 wives when the show began and added a 4th after its debut. Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown were all wives to Kody until the family began to disband after their move to Flagstaff, Arizona.
Janelle, Kody’s 2nd wife, had 6 children with the reality star before leaving him in 2023: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. In tragic news, son Robert Garrison Brown has passed due to an apparent suicide.
Robert Garrison Brown
Robert Garrison Brown, 25, passed away March 5, 2024 from a gunshot wound to the head. His brother Gabriel was reportedly the one who found him. Parents Kody and Janelle, though now spiritually “divorced,” came together for a joint message on Instagram.
Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.
Robert, who went by his middle name Garrison, was featured often on the TLC series Sister Wives. While we know that he left behind a supersized family, it appears Brown was single at the time of his passing.
Garrison Brown dating history
Garrison Brown publicly shared two girlfriends, though both appear to had moved on from the Sister Wives star before his apparent suicide was reported.
Kylie Mitchell, whom Garrison dated at age 20 in 2019, posed for a series of photos with her then-boyfriend in support of his online clothing brand “Bob’s Floral Apparel.” His brother Gabriel and father Kody also supported his endeavor.
Brown caused a stir when his hard launch of Kylie on Instagram included the phrases “She’s a Grade A Snack” and “Look at this hottie of mine.”
The pair broke up and it looks like Kylie has moved on with a new beau.
Garrison had another girlfriend that fans got to know on social media as well as on Sister Wives. During COVID-19 lockdowns there was much contention with father Kody about Garrison and Gabriel Brown co-mingling with women outside of the home, putting his extended family in danger.
Featured on Janelle Brown’s Instagram it appears that Garrison and Gabe went on several double dates during the pandemic including with mother Janelle Brown.
Garrison was much less forthcoming with information on his lowkey relationship but we know that they for sure dated for at least a year and the pair were extremely happy, though also private.
Photos of the young woman can be seen here:
At the time of his tragic death both women had been scrubbed from his Instagram and no other women were posted, a sign that Garrison was likely single.
Our thoughts are with the Brown family and those close to Garrison.
