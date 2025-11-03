SISTER WIVES Robyn Brown’s houses and apartments – a timeline

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown continues moving on up in terms of living conditions!

Prior to becoming a reality television star, Robyn and her three kids were living with her first husband in Montana in a trailer with no heat. Fast forward 20 years and four divorces later and Robyn is now living in an opulent 2.1 million dollar home with more than 7,800 square feet of living space!

Starcasm’s deep dive team has compiled information on all of the places Robyn has lived since before her time on Sister Wives. Join us as we take a chronological stroll through Robyn’s abodes over the years, including some exclusive details and images.

Below is a video with everything included in this article, plus some additional photos and details, as well as clips from Sister Wives for context.

ROBYN BROWN IN MONTANA

Prior to marrying Kody Brown, Robyn Brown was married to David Preston Jessop. The couple lived in Pinewood, Montana, and had three children together.

Robyn talked about her living conditions during her first marriage on the show when the issue of her debts came up while attempting to get a home loan in Las Vegas.

“I was living in a trailer with no heat,” Robyn said as viewers were shown a photo of Dayton heating a cookie on a stick over a space heater.

ROBYN BROWN IN ST. GEORGE, UTAH

As Robyn reveals on the show, she and her children moved in with her mother Alice after she split from her first husband. It’s believed Alice resided in St. George, Utah at the time. Robyn lived with her mother for about nine months before getting her own apartment.

The apartment Robyn moved into was likely the one she was living in when she filmed for the very first season of Sister Wives.

That apartment was half of a duplex located in St. George, Utah. The image below is a Google Street Maps view of the duplex from 2023.

The total square footage for the duplex is 2,186 square feet, and Robyn’s half was just under 1,093 square feet. Her apartment had three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It’s unclear how long Robyn lived in the St. George duplex apartment. Based on the calendars on the wall in her scenes on Sister Wives, the first filmed visit from Kody was in September of 2009. The scenes of Robyn and her kids moving out of the apartment were filmed in March of 2010.

ROBYN BROWN IN LEHI, UTAH

As Sister Wives viewers are likely aware, Robyn and her kids moved into another apartment in Lehi, Utah, to be closer to the Brown family. As previously mentioned, the move was in March of 2010.

The Producers’ claim that Robyn’s apartment was one block from the Browns’ home was a bit exaggerated as it was roughly a mile away.

According to property records, Robyn’s apartment in Lehi was also half of a duplex. The total square footage on that duplex is 2,624 square feet, so each half would be 1,312 square feet. Once again, Robyn and her three children had three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

ROBYN BROWN IN LAS VEGAS

Robyn wasn’t in Lehi very long before she and the Browns relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada — largely because they feared being prosecuted for practicing polygamy in Utah after the show aired.

All of the Browns, including Robyn and her children, lived together in a four-bedroom vacation rental when they first arrived in Las Vegas in January of 2011.

The Browns rented the house for 30 days as they looked for individual rental homes for all the wives. (The real estate agent they hired said it would be pretty much impossible to find a single home in the Las Vegas area that would accommodate a polygamous family with four wives and so many children.)

The Browns’ Las Vegas vacation rental is the only property I wasn’t able to locate, so I have no additional information.

ROBYN BROWN’S LAS VEGAS RENTAL

The Browns were eventually able to locate four rental homes relatively close to each other, starting with Robyn’s first.

Robyn saw her first major living accommodations upgrade as her Vegas rental was 2,092 square feet with 5 bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. According to online property records, it was available to rent for $1,580 a month in January of 2011.

ROBYN BROWN’S LAS VEGAS HOUSE

The Browns lived in their four rental homes in Las Vegas for roughly two years. Eventually they purchased four brand new homes together on a cul de sac in December of 2012 and January of 2013.

All four of the houses had 4,238 square feet. Robyn’s house had five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

It’s unclear if one of those bedrooms would later become the infamous office for Kody, which was supposedly the reason he spent most of his time at Robyn’s house while the family lived on the cul de sac.

Robyn’s house cost just over $445,000 and the family put $38,000 towards the down payment. The property was initially deeded to just Robyn, but Kody would later add his name after the two were legally married.

There are reports online that the Browns received balloon mortgages on their Las Vegas homes, and that is partly why they were motivated to sell and move to Flagstaff, Arizona. However, that does not appear to be the case. The mortgages all look to be 30-year FHA mortgages.

Robyn sold her Las Vegas house in February of 2019 for $603,000. If you’re curious to know, the current Zestimate for the house is just under one million. Janelle’s house on the Vegas cul de sac is currently for sale with a list price of $1.15 million.

ROBYN BROWN’S FLAGSTAFF RENTAL

The Browns purchased their infamous Coyote Pass properties in June of 2018. They soon relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona where they all rented separate homes while waiting for their Las Vegas properties to sell. Here’s a clip about their migration from our previous deep dive video on Coyote Pass.

Robyn and Kody rented a HUGE 6,798 square foot house with SEVEN bedrooms and five bathrooms. According to property records, the house was listed for rent at $3,500 a month in June of 2018. The property was removed later the same month.

This large rental property was featured prominently on Sister Wives. It became a large part of the story line when the owners of the house contacted Kody and Robyn and told them the house was being sold and they needed to move out.

Robyn insisted she find another rental house because she was worried the financial burden placed on the family by purchasing another house would delay building on Coyote Pass. Unfortunately, Robyn was also insisting on at least five bedrooms.

Kody was convinced they were not going to be able to find a large enough rental property in time. But Robyn was confident God was a believer in the Coyote Pass dream and would deliver unto her the five or more bedroom rental house her family needed.

ROBYN BROWN’S FIRST FLAGSTAFF HOUSE

Alas, God did not answer Robyn’s prayers. As a result, Robyn experienced immeasurable suffering when she was forced to buy a 4,000+ square foot house near the family’s Coyote Pass properties for $890,000 in August of 2019.

The new house, which we like to call Brownton Abbey, was previously used as a vacation rental and came fully furnished.

Brownton Abbey was a big step down from Robyn’s Flagstaff rental as it only has 4,395 square feet with just five bedrooms and four bathrooms. If you’re doing the Brown family math at home, that means that if Kody’s daughter Truely were to stay over, she would likely be forced to sleep outside.

Robyn and Kody (and Meri and Janelle) made a down payment of $222,500 and took out a mortgage for the remaining $667,500. Kody and Robyn would later refinance after paying down quite a chuck of the principal.

On Season 20 of Sister Wives, Kody reveals he wants to move out of the house. He brings up the fact that they still have no room for Truely. Kody also says he wants to distance himself from the bad experiences he had while living in the house — including three divorces and the passing of his son, Garrison.

Robyn is reluctant to move, and she makes sure Kody and viewers know it’s partly because she is the last remaining true believer in Brown polygamy and the Coyote Pass dream. Once again, Robyn’s admirable reluctance to buy a huge house lost out.

ROBYN BROWN’S SECOND FLAGSTAFF HOUSE

Kody and Robyn sold Brownton Abbey for $1,775,000 in November of 2024. That is almost double what the couple paid for the property ($890,000) in August of 2019!

Starcasm ran the real estate math and calculated that Kody and Robyn walked away from the sale with a little more than $725,000 cash in their pockets after fees and taxes. If you subtract an estimate for home maintenance expenses, the amount paid towards interest on their mortgage, and the original down payment, the result is a profit of roughly $375,000 over five years.

Kody and Robyn purchased a very opulent 7,884 square foot property in Flagstaff in October of 2024. The living space on the $2.1 million dollar property is divided between the main house and a guest house. The main house is 5,596 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. There is also another room that could serve as an office or a fifth bedroom.

The guest house is 2,288 square feet. It has an upstairs apartment with bedroom, TV/living room area & full bathroom. The downstairs consists of a full kitchen with dining area, 2nd full bathroom and impressive game room with custom epoxy floor, plus an additional room that could be used as a theatre room or entertainment area.

In addition to the main and guest houses, the property also has a detached RV garage.





From the listing:

This truly special home is positioned on 2.56 acres w/ a tastefully landscaped front entrance, fenced backyard, oversized 3 car garage w/ built in custom cabinets, gorgeous paver patio, tranquil pond with a large custom waterfall, natural gas hook-ups for a grill & fire pit, a paved area hot tub ready. The young at heart will enjoy the zip line, treehouse & tether ball.

Kody and Robyn made a $420,000 down payment and took out a 30-year mortgage for the remaining $1.68 million. And remember — this was prior to the $1.5 million sale of the Coyote Pass properties in April of 2025.

I assume this house will serve a as the backdrop for Kody and Robyn’s drama for at least the next three seasons of Sister Wives.

My sympathies are with Robyn Brown as she is forced to live out her shattered polygamous dream with her kids and singular husband on a 7,800 square foot estate. On the bright side, I take great comfort in knowing Robyn can now afford all the long legged Victoria’s Secret pajamas should could ever want.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com