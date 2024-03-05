SISTER WIVES Garrison Brown dead from apparent suicide

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, has died at the age of 25 from an apparent suicide.
Reports of Garrison’s passing were posted online earlier today, and TMZ later confirmed the reports. The site states police received a report of a death at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff earlier today. When officers arrived, “they discovered him dead at the scene.”
“We’re told Garrison appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” TMZ adds.
Police informed TMZ that foul play is not currently suspected and the site says “police are looking into this as an apparent suicide.”
Garrison’s brother Gabriel Brown was reportedly the one who first discovered Garrison’s body. “No word on whether a note was left behind … we’re told an investigation is underway,” TMZ reports.
Janelle Brown shared the following statement on Instagram:
Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.
The statement above was also shared by Kody, but Janelle’s name was substituted for his. Meri Brown shared a similar statement on Instagram:
Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory.
Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙
Our thoughts are with the Brown family and those close to Garrison.
