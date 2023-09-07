Christine Brown’s wedding to David Woolley will happen next month!
During a social media livestream today, Christine revealed to her audience that her wedding date is only 6 weeks away, which means she’ll be married sometime in the week starting Oct. 15, 2023, right before the holiday season!
Christine met David via an app that she’s being paid to promote called Stir.com, so she got love and money out this deal.
Most of Christine’s children seem to really like David, with the exception of her only son, Paedon.
Christine does plan to change her legal name from Brown to Woolley.