GYPSY SISTERS Mellie Stanley arrested for harassment

ByAsa Hawks

Gypsy Sisters Mellie Stanley arrested for harassment in November 2025

Former Gypsy Sisters bad girl Mellie Stanley found herself back behind bars in West Virginia this week.

According to jail records, 36-year-old Mellie was arrested in Berkeley County on Monday, November 3. She was charged with misdemeanor harassment.

Haven_GGTT was the first to post about Mellie’s arrest, and their sources initially claimed Mellie’s niece (Nettie’s daughter) Dallas may have been the one to call the police.

“Family says Dallas filed charges on Mellie for harassment,” Haven_GGTT revealed. “Family says Dallas is accusing Mellie of setting her boyfriend up with someone or encouraging it.”

A recent TikTok from Dallas seemed to support the claim:

Gypsy Sisters Nettie Stanley's daughter Dallas on TikTok

According to court records, the criminal complaint was filed on October 29. A warrant was issued for Mellie’s arrest the same day. The charge appears to stem from an incident(s) on September 2.

MELLIE STANLEY RELEASED FROM JAIL

Mellie Stanley posted her $3,000 bond and was released from jail earlier today.

An admin from Haven_GGTT spoke with Mellie, and she denies that her arrest was because of Dallas. “It has to do with someone from 2 weeks ago about her kids.”

Starcasm is trying to get more information on the harassment charge against Mellie and will update as soon as we know more.

UPDATE – An admin from Haven_GGTT spoke with Mellie and shared the following update on their subreddit:

An admin spoke to Mellie tonight. Mellie said it wasn’t Dallas, but she thought at first it was.

She said she was driving yesterday around 5-530pm and was pulled over. They ran her info and a warrant popped up. She has paperwork she is gonna show the admin, it cant be posted tho..

She said her daughter Rode and another girl, kept saying they were being bullied by the neighbor girl..It had been ongoing with no help from school or bus driver. Mellie gave her kid permission to push the neighbor girl back if she does it again..She told bus driver and school her daughter was told if the girl does anything to her to do it right back..

I think Mellie’s daughter came clean and admitted she was lying, in hopes she would be transferred to her friend’s class. Prior to Mellie finding out the truth she has spoke to the other child’s parents about the situation..

Mellie says when she found out it was a lie she had contacted the other girls mother and apologized and advised her daughter will be handled and punished. It seems that mother took the warrant out on Mellie prior to the apology because both was done on the same day.

The original poster replied to a commenter doubting Mellie’s take on what happened. “Admin is waiting on paper work,” the OP replied. “We aren’t saying true or false until we see paperwork.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

