90 DAY FIANCE Gino and Jasmine file for divorce in different states

90 Day Fiancé, Before The 90 Days, Happily Ever After, The Last Resort, AND Pillow Talk stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have reportedly filed for divorce separately in different states.

JASMINE PINEDA FILES FOR DIVORCE IN FLORIDA

News of the divorce filings broke after TMZ revealed Jasmine filed a Notice of Action For Publication of Dissolution of Marriage in Tampa’s weekly La Gaceta newspaper last month.

These notices are filed when the filing party is unable to serve and/or locate the other party. If the other party (Gino in this case) doesn’t respond within a certain amount of time after the notice is published, a default judgment may be issued in favor of the plaintiff.

(90 Day Fiancé fans will likely recall Angela Deem seemingly trying to sneak her annulment filing past Michael Ilesanmi using a similar method. However, Starcasm found her notice filing a couple weeks before the expiration and Michael was able to file a response in time.)

TMZ reports Jasmine attempted to have Gino served at his Michigan home on multiple occasions, but those attempts failed. The site also hears Jasmine is “extra PO’d because Gino wants to keep all the money she made from the hit TLC series — funds given to him because she does not yet have her work permit.”

This is Jasmine’s notice to Gino:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Petition for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on OXALIS B. GARCIA, ESQ. whose address is PO Box *****, Saint Petersburg, FL 33732, on or before 28 days after the first date of publication, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Pinellas County Court, 315 Court St., Clearwater, FL 33756 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Jasmine’s notice was first published on September 19. That would mean Gino had until October 17 to respond.

Starcasm was able to locate Jasmine’s divorce filing in Pinellas court records. However, there is no information available as the case is “confidential.” It’s unclear if there have been any updates after Gino’s deadline passed.

GINO PALAZZOLO FILES FOR DIVORCE IN MICHIGAN

TMZ reached out to Gino Palazzolo’s attorney and “he says Gino actually filed for divorce first in Michigan.”

Gino’s fantasy football bestie Shabooty confirmed TMZ’s report and added a few additional details:

Gino’s team claims that he actually filed for divorce two weeks before Jasmine, which they say gives him jurisdiction in Michigan. According to them, Gino filed first in Wayne County, Michigan, and they served Jasmine before she filed her own case in Florida. After that, the process reportedly went back and forth between the two states as each side attempted to serve the other. Stay tuned as more details unfold.

Starcasm attempted to find a record of Gino’s divorce filing in Michigan, but we were unsuccessful. It is likely that Gino’s case is also confidential.

