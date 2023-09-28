RHOSLC What happened to Lisa Barlow’s $60,000 ring?

September 28, 2023 Lisa Barlow, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

On a recent episode of the Real Housewives’ of Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow loses a ring she claims was $60,000.

Did she ever get it back? We finally know the fate of the fancy piece of jewelry that had co-star Monica Garcia “uncomfortable…”

RHOSLC Palm Springs trip

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing its 4th season and it could turn out to be its best one yet! The ladies went to Palm Springs in the latest installment, and the entire first day was filled with fights, lost rings, and British accents.

RHOSLC Meredith Marks explains her mysteriously changing accent

Season 4 currently stars Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Mary M. Cosby and newcomers Monica Garcia and Angie Katsanevas.

Lisa Barlow’s $60,000 ring

On the Palm Springs trip Lisa Barlow, 48, loses her ring in the airport bathroom. Due to it apparently costing $60,000, Barlow brings it up multiple times to the ladies and even makes them help her look for it.

Newcomer Monica Garcia put her hand “in a tampon box” to help search for the lavish jewels, but later expressed that she wasn’t thrilled that Barlow was flaunting her wealth.

Twitter/X has its own opinions on whether or not Lisa should be flashing around the price of her ring.

Did Lisa Barlow find her ring

Lisa Barlow spoke directly to Daily Mail Australia and gave them an update on what ever happened to her expensive ring. Turns out, unfortunately it wasn’t insured. Ouch!

The precious bauble wasn’t insured, leaving (Barlow) ‘devastated’ both financially and emotionally from the loss.

I did get a replacement, but it was so upsetting.

