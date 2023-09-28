RHOSLC What happened to Lisa Barlow’s $60,000 ring?

On a recent episode of the Real Housewives’ of Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow loses a ring she claims was $60,000.
Did she ever get it back? We finally know the fate of the fancy piece of jewelry that had co-star Monica Garcia “uncomfortable…”
Keep reading for more…
RHOSLC Palm Springs trip
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing its 4th season and it could turn out to be its best one yet! The ladies went to Palm Springs in the latest installment, and the entire first day was filled with fights, lost rings, and British accents.
RHOSLC Meredith Marks explains her mysteriously changing accent
Season 4 currently stars Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Mary M. Cosby and newcomers Monica Garcia and Angie Katsanevas.
Lisa Barlow’s $60,000 ring
On the Palm Springs trip Lisa Barlow, 48, loses her ring in the airport bathroom. Due to it apparently costing $60,000, Barlow brings it up multiple times to the ladies and even makes them help her look for it.
Newcomer Monica Garcia put her hand “in a tampon box” to help search for the lavish jewels, but later expressed that she wasn’t thrilled that Barlow was flaunting her wealth.
Lisa losing her 60Gs ring in a public bathroom at an airport before heading on a girls trip… it’s the most Lisa Barlow thing to happen to her. Hope she found it..#RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/xTsnvrj2bI
— MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) September 13, 2023
Twitter/X has its own opinions on whether or not Lisa should be flashing around the price of her ring.
lisa barlow and whitney rose can do no wrong in my eyes #RHOSLC i’d be BITCHHHHINNNNNNN about losing my 60k ring
— Housewivesfacts (@Housewivesfact1) September 27, 2023
At this point the only one bringing up and crying about the ring still is Monica. Girl stfu #RHOSLC
— Lisa Barlow’s Baby Gorgeous (@rhw4ever) September 28, 2023
Lisa Barlow on #RHOSLC talking about her $60K ring is just like when Dana Wilkey on #RHOBH was bragging about her $25K sunglasses, remember that?? @BravoTV @BravoWWHL pic.twitter.com/IpupuNUVYd
— JessTV (@JessTV11) September 27, 2023
Lisa, because this is real housewives, not a real life argument about tact #rhoslc https://t.co/JCMUqIh5qX
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 27, 2023
Did Lisa Barlow find her ring
Lisa Barlow spoke directly to Daily Mail Australia and gave them an update on what ever happened to her expensive ring. Turns out, unfortunately it wasn’t insured. Ouch!
The precious bauble wasn’t insured, leaving (Barlow) ‘devastated’ both financially and emotionally from the loss.
I did get a replacement, but it was so upsetting.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com