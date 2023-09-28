7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS Liz Johnston’s “biggest secret yet!” Expecting a baby with boyfriend Brice Bolden

7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston’s “biggest secret yet!” was just announced on Instagram. She is expecting a baby with boyfriend Brice Bolden!
Find out more about the exciting news below…
7 Little Johnstons
7 Little Johnstons is a TLC reality series that has ran for 13 seasons on TLC and Discovery+. Beginning in 2015, the show follows the 7 members of the Johnston family who the network claims is “the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs.”
Parents Trent and Amber have 5 children, 2 biological, Jonah and Elizabeth, and 3 adopted Anna, Alex and Emma. The reality show is generally well received as the Johnstons are a likable wholesome family with no major scandals on their record.
Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden
Liz Johnston has been dating Brice Bolden for 4 years. Liz is an achondroplasia dwarf and Brice is of average height.
Brice became a recurring castmate on the show and one of the couple’s major storylines was Bolden not being financially secure enough to live with Liz. Though the pair really wanted to begin to play house, they ultimately decided to wait for the finances to allow it.
It was rumored that the two broke up when Johnston scrubbed all trace of Bolden from her social media, but it appears they have reconciled based on their latest news…
Liz Johnston expecting
Elizabeth Johnston, 21, from the reality series 7 Little Johnstons is about to be a mother! She is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Brice Bolden due in November 2023!
If that seems super soon, that’s because Liz has been keeping the news on the down low. Captioning the Instagram “Our biggest secret that we’ve ever kept.”
Johnston refers to “Baby B” implying the baby will share Bolden’s last name. The couple spoke exclusively to People Magazine saying “Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!”
We are so excited for this couple and their future! Congrats Liz and Brice!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com