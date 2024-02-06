RHOSLC Lisa Barlow controversial fur comments explained

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow is being put on blast for making controversial comments in defense of wearing real fur, saying it is better for the environment than synthetic.
See her infamous fur moments featured on BigBlondeHair.com
Lisa Barlow Fur Comments
Lisa Barlow may be center snowflake of the hit reality tv series Real Housewives of Salt Lake City but audiences are constantly critical of her decisions off screen. Being accused of donating to Senator Ted Cruz during the 2016 election, the Blue Jay Seltzer founder is always under scrutiny from haters.
The latest ‘scandal’ from Lisa Barlow didn’t happen on RHOSLC but it does involve something that has been featured on the program several times: Barlow is promoting the wearing of real animal fur.
Is real fur better for the environment than faux?
Wearing fur is a taboo amongst celebrities because doing so requires the slaughtering of animals. Many feel that this is inhumane and not worth it in order to produce garments for fashion purposes. Oftentimes famous people speak out against the issue through organizations like PETA.
According to gitnux.org
Every year, over 90 million animals are killed for the fur fashion industry, with 44.4 million mink and 7.8 million foxes alone being killed for fur production. In 2021, the U.S. imported 64.2 million dollars worth of fur apparel, a decrease from 2019 and 2013.
An emerging argument in favor of real fur is that it is ‘better for the environment’ because faux materials are plastic, toxic, and unsustainable. Supporters of this stance, which include RHOSLC‘s Lisa Barlow, feel that wearing fur should not be chastised any more than eating animal products.
Goodmakertales.com explains…
As you might already have guessed, the process of making faux fur is far from sustainable. Between the use of petroleum-based raw materials and its energy-intensive finishing process, faux fur cannot be considered an eco-friendly fabric, and to make matters worse, the material is also believed to be incredibly toxic for our health and for marine life.
Fans on Twitter/X are split on the topic, with some defending her position and others completely destroying her for it. See her comments in the first post below:
Lisa Barlow says “I love wearing real fur because I feel like it’s better for the environment.” 😭😭 #RHOSLC
Cruel or eco-friendly? That’s the question. Faux fur is more ethical in terms of animal welfare but apparently not as sustainable as real fur, which is biodegradable and… pic.twitter.com/pL7ER75tB9
— Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 6, 2024
Lisa Barlow saying wearing real fur is better for the environment is probably the smartest and most thoughtful words that have ever come out of her mouth. Faux fur is plastic and toxic. Real fur, when sourced sustainably as in not poached, is eco-friendly. #rhoslc
— you better stfu with that (@crybabyshxtpost) February 6, 2024
Lisa Barlow Fur Moments
Lisa Barlow is a big supporter of fur and has had many major moments wearing the animal-based garments. The most fun account on Twitter/X Big Blonde Hair often highlights Barlow’s fur and where they can be purchased (both real and faux…)
Barlow Babe // Get Details on Lisa Barlow’s Brown Leather Pink Fur Trim Jacket Here: https://t.co/E3MN0vFe7f #RHOSLC #LisaBarlow pic.twitter.com/Qru7ZOhY3E
— BigBlondeHair.com (@BigBlondeHair) January 26, 2024
Fendi Fab // Get details on Lisa Barlow’s Fendi Sleeveless Sweatshirt, Half Rim Sunglasses, Micro Bag and Blue Fur Coat here: https://t.co/K9ZZex6gke #lisabarlow #rhoslc pic.twitter.com/HMl2TxQ0X9
— BigBlondeHair.com (@BigBlondeHair) November 29, 2023
Bold Move // Get details on Lisa Barlow’s Pink and Orange Fur Leather Jacket, Sunglasses, Jeans and Bag here: https://t.co/nCLDh3alaB #rhoslc #lisabarlow pic.twitter.com/5cOHPhiX4v
— BigBlondeHair.com (@BigBlondeHair) October 11, 2023
Fringe Binge // Get Details On Lisa Barlow’s Black Fur Fringe Jacket Here: https://t.co/3JrcJJsdIZ #RHOSLC #LisaBarlow pic.twitter.com/k0hMv8YBRJ
— BigBlondeHair.com (@BigBlondeHair) November 17, 2022
Get Details on Lisa Barlow’s Neon Yellow and Black Faux Fur Coat, Boots and Bag here: https://t.co/aATejQE4qp #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/XvJ1DvIiaF
— BigBlondeHair.com (@BigBlondeHair) November 1, 2021
Lisa Luxe // Get details on Lisa Barlow’s Denim and Fur Jacket here: https://t.co/ZqTfkO7iBr #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/II8ssx04Jp
— BigBlondeHair.com (@BigBlondeHair) November 13, 2020
