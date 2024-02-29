Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 first cast trip revealed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5’s first cast trip has been revealed! The core 4, along with Angie K. and a couple of newbies are headed to… Milwaukee??
See what the stars of Bravo’s RHOSLC were doing in Wisconsin, and what you can expect from their new season, filming now…
RHOSLC season 5 cast trip
Images from the first Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast trip of season 5 have been revealed and it looks like the ladies of Salt Lake City are enjoying… Milwaukee, Wisconsin?
The group was spotted at the Milwaukee Bucks basketball game on Tuesday night when the team was playing the Charlotte Hornets (North Carolina.) The cast of the hit Bravo reality show was seen sitting courtside and hamming it up on the jumbotron, complete with camera crews following them around.
🎥| S5 first trip to Milwaukee, WI! 🧀The ladies are attending the Bucks game tonight! ❄️ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/5MFdxmwflW
— The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) February 27, 2024
The @RHOSLCTV celebrating a big @Bucks win pic.twitter.com/kRTp7DMRVy
— Justin García 🎙 | @justinagarcia.bsky.social (@JustinGarciaNBA) February 28, 2024
What relation does RHOSLC have to the Milwaukee Bucks? Giannis Antetokounmpo, their power forward, is Greek like Angie Katsanevas.
The Bucks’ star player is Greek. Angie K. x Giannis collab?!!
— BottomsUp (@finn_ninja) February 28, 2024
Appearing at the game was Angie K., Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and newcomers Britani Bateman, Meili Workman, and Bronwyn Newport . Fan-favorite villain Monica Garcia was not in attendance after being fired from the series for moonlighting as Reality Von Tease.
Whitney Rose in Milwaukee
Angie K’s Greek-ness isn’t the only reason the ladies are in Wisconsin… Whitney Rose also hosted an event while there.
According to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal:
Whitney Rose (was at) This Is It! Wednesday night. She (was) a special guest at the premiere of the bar’s new drag show, “Grown-ish,” which was crafted by local drag queens/hosts Princess Janelza and Stassi.
This Is It! — owned by George Schneider and world-renowned drag superstar Trixie Mattel — is the longest-running LGBTQ+ bar in Wisconsin and one of the oldest in the country.
Last season fans may remember that Whitney Rose connected with Trixie at her motel in Palm Springs:
“(Rose is) really good friends with Trixie and a big, big fan of drag, and making sure that drag has a certain degree of visibility,” Schneider told the Journal Sentinel Wednesday.
Mary is feeling that midwest love in Milwaukee #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/QIb7UUoQi4
— BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 29, 2024
So that’s that! We can’t wait to see Midwest representation during Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5.
