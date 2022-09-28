RHOP Cheating rumors swirl around Chris Bassett in Season 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is about to kick off, and right from the jump the series is addressing infidelity rumors.
Chris Bassett, husband of Candiace Dillard Bassett, is being accused of cheating by a few Potomac Housewives. Is there anything legit about the gossip? This one really comes down to who you ask.
The Rumor Mill
Starcasm originally posted the trailer for season 7 which mentions the allegations against Bassett. That same day, the star took to Twitter himself to comment:
whelp…..i guess after 6 seasons….it’s finally my turn 🙄 #RHOP
— Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) September 6, 2022
Making light of the situation, Bassett seems to dismiss these rumors as nothing more than “his turn.” Where did the story originate and who is claiming Chris is a cheater? No surprise, the “Green Eyed Bandits” have some involvement.
Cheating Accusations Against Chris Bassett
It seems that the allegations are two-fold. Brought on by both Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby, it looks like Chris is going to have some explaining to do about this one.
First, Ashley Darby accuses Chris of spending time at the W with a woman who isn’t Candiace. Bassett apparently slid into her DM’s at 2am, as Darby drops the bomb to Robyn Dixon in the trailer, rhetorically asking: “Who were you at the W with? Not your wife.”
After being questioned by fans, Chris had an excuse for this on Twitter as well. Claiming he “runs the rooftop” and invites “everybody” to party, you can make of this response what you will:
EVERYBODY…..because i run the rooftop there 🙄
— Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) September 6, 2022
It’s not just Ashley Darby who is convinced Chris is as a cheater. Queen of Potomac Gizelle Bryant also has some vibes about him.
In another scene in the trailer for Season 7, Bryant is quoted as saying:
“Many of married men have tried me and I felt like he was trying to see if I was with it. He’s a sneaky link.”
Gizelle is later heard telling Candiace that Chris “100 percent” made her “feel uncomfortable.” Gizelle can polarize fans in her own right, so to see fans come out in support of her may point to the validity of the rumors.
we #believeGizelle pic.twitter.com/Nbs8zx9sEP
— 𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕛𝕒'𝕤 𝕥𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕤𝕖 (@SONJARlTA) September 6, 2022
Candiace Dillard Defends Her Man
One person who is NOT having these rumors is Bassett’s wife, Real Housewife of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett. It seems that the couple is presenting a united front, on the show as well as on social media.
Candiace took to her own Twitter to address the rumors directly:
One thing about it…Misery is going to stick her neck rolls in someone’s marriage.
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) September 6, 2022
Possibly throwing shade at Gizelle with her “neck rolls” comment, Candiace is making it very clear just who’s side she is on.
It’s also possible the couple is trolling us just a bit. Drumming up some momentum for an epic “To Be Continued…” Chris made this final poignant comment on the subject:
guess you’ll have to watch
— Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) September 6, 2022
Is Chris Bassett a cheater or is this just another accusation from the GEB? As Bassett said himself: “guess you’ll have to watch.” The best housewives franchise The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday, October 9 at 8/7c with a 75-minute episode.
