90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm has faced several tragedies involving the passing of family members in recent years.
In addition to losing her husband, Jason Wilhelm, to ampullary cancer in March of 2022, Amanda also lost her younger sister, Ashley, less than a month later.
Three years prior to losing her husband and sister, Amanda lost her mother. According to her obituary, Amanda’s mother was only 48 years old when she died in May of 2019.
Sharing in Amanda’s grief has been her sister, Amber Green, who appeared with Amanda in the first couple episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 8.
While Amanda took on the additional devastating burden of raising two young children after losing her husband unexpectedly, Amber has been struggling with a different kind of additional burden — drug addiction.
Thankfully, Amber looks to have her life on track. She recently got engaged and has been sober for some time. The following is a Facebook post Amber shared in November of last year in which she talks about addiction, and also reveals that her sister Amanda was moving from Louisiana to Ohio:
I woke up today feeling so much gratitude. Before I went to prison people would ask me ‘don’t u wanna get clean?’ I’d tell em ‘hell no! I love getting high!’ and at the time, I think I truly did. Today though, I could never imagine going back.
My sister is moving up from Louisiana tomorrow just to be closer to me and I’m so excited 😁 I get to help navigate my niece and nephew through life.
I am fortunate to have found a love people search their entire lives for with [Amber’s fiance] ❤️ my life isn’t perfect by any means but I can honestly say I think im on the right path for once. #gratefulthankfulblessed #sobrietyispossible #wedorecover
In Amber’s post, she mentions being in prison. In late August of last year, Amber shared another Facebook post that included one of her mug shot photos. Here is her post and the side-by-side images that accompanied it:
Overdose awareness!!! 💜💜💜
It’s that time once again! I challenge all my warriors to post a selfie from active addiction and one in recovery to show that WE DO RECOVER!
If your struggling with addiction your not alone help is available. Message me any time. Day or night. #wedorecoverchallenge
Three days prior, Amber shared this positive message on Facebook:
Been awhile since I’ve held a job for year…..super proud of myself 😊 👏👏 I have def accomplished a lot. Now, to stop having so much fun and start building my savings account up lol
Amber’s arrests
The mug shot photo that Amber shared was from a 2016 arrest for receiving stolen property after Amber and a man were pulled over in West Virginia in a stolen car. There was also a gun in the car, which was believed to belong to the man.
In February of 2019, Amber ran into much more serious legal issues in Ohio when she was arrested as part of “the largest crystal meth bust in Belmont County to date.”
According to WTOV, Amber and two other men were arrested with $1,600 cash and “crystal meth with a street value of more than $12,000” during an attempted transaction in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center in Morristown.
At the time of Amber’s arrest, she was already facing another felony drug possession charge. At sentencing, the judge mentioned Amber’s prior misdemeanor convictions for DUI, drug possession, assault, theft, brandishing a weapon, and producing a false identification. The judge also referenced “a pattern of alcohol and drug abuse.”
Amber was sentenced to one year and three years in prison, to be served concurrently, in June of 2019.
As mentioned above, Amber currently looks to have her life on track and headed in the right direction. She’s been dating the same man (from the United States) since at least October of 2021, and the two got engaged in January of this year.
I am guessing we will be seeing Amber again on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but we’ll have to keep tuning in to new episodes airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC to find out!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com