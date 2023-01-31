RHOP Robyn Dixon admits Juan cheated but she remarried him anyway

Everyone knows that Juan Dixon is more than just reasonably shady, but it looks like the cat is out of the bag – he’s officially a confirmed cheater.
Dixon’s wife Robyn spilled on her podcast Monday that the former NBA star was talking to other women during the pandemic.
Information that doesn’t seem to have stopped her from marrying him a second time.
Robyn and Juan’s relationship timeline
Fans of the Real Housewives of Potomac know that Juan and Robyn Dixon have a complicated history to say the least.
After meeting at a high school basketball game, the pair started dating in the 1990’s before either of them had even graduated.
Juan and Robyn eventually got married in 2005 after Dixon signed to the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent.
Over the course of their marriage there were some major ups and downs – welcoming two children during their first go-around, the partners dealt with devastating losses that eventually led them to file bankruptcy.
Splitting up in 2012, the couple officially divorced, despite continuing to live together and film the Real Housewives of Potomac.
Juan Dixon: cheater
Robyn Dixon is FINALLY spilling the tea and admitting what fans always suspected – Juan Dixon is a serial cheater.
The rumor began as a viral TikTok, when one of the women Juan allegedly cheated with was hellbent on “exposing” the star.
On her podcast Reasonably Shady, Dixon, 43, confessed to costar Gizelle Bryant:
What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram. Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.
If it sounds like she is brushing it off, it’s because she is. Robyn Dixon MARRIED Juan Dixon for a second time in a surprise ceremony this winter.
A second wedding for The Dixon’s
If you listen further into the podcast, you will hear Robyn make a million excuses for Juan. The reason? Likely saving face because the RHOP star just re-married him.
Yes, in a shock to fans (and Karen Huger) the Dixon’s had an official ceremony caught on camera by Bravo (of course!)
The wedding was featured on the season seven finale of the Real Housewives of Potomac.
Despite the cheating confirmation, the couple tied the knot in Jamaica during the winter of 2022.
