Fan reactions to the new Real Housewives of Orange County trailer

April 26, 2023 Heather Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County, Taylor Armstrong

The much anticipated trailer for the Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 is finally out, and fans on Twitter have a lot to say about it.

See the fan “reviews” here of the new RHOC season which will include Bravo’s first ever crossover housewife, Taylor Armstrong, as well as returning favorites Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County first debuted on Bravo in 2006. Though the series has boasted 17 seasons, it did take a “temporary hiatus” between seasons 15 and 16.

Looks like the franchise is “back” in a big way, and some of its favorite cast members are also along for the ride.

The reality series, which originally starred Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Peterson, is set to see the return of Vicki Gunvalson, as well as season three addition Tamra Judge.

Taylor Armstrong crossover housewife

One of the most exciting aspects of RHOC season 17 is set to be the appearance of Taylor Armstrong, who fans may remember from her run on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2010 to 2013.

During her stint on RHOBH Armstrong dealt with a lot of trauma, including the suicide of her abusive ex Russel Armstrong in 2011.

Set to make the comeback of the century, Taylor is the first ever crossover housewife- making her move from Beverly Hills to Orange County, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

RHOC trailer

The Real Housewives of Orange County trailer for its upcoming season 17 was delayed, as usual, but it finally dropped this week and fans have a LOT to say about it.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, we see returning cast members Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter have a falling out, Tamra Judge grill Shannon Beador about getting married, and the screaming return of Vicki Gunvalson.

Reviews from Twitter fans are mixed. Some are excited to see their favorites return, and are happy to support the franchise they’ve loved since its premiere as the first ever housewives franchise.

Others aren’t as convinced, as they have critiques of everything from it’s seemingly “boring” plot to the jarringly bright yellow cast photos.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 is set to premiere June 7 on Bravo, where we will find out for ourselves whether the season will be on fire… or just another dud that should have stayed on hiatus.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.



About The Author

Ashley Marie