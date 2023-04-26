Fan reactions to the new Real Housewives of Orange County trailer

The much anticipated trailer for the Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 is finally out, and fans on Twitter have a lot to say about it.
See the fan “reviews” here of the new RHOC season which will include Bravo’s first ever crossover housewife, Taylor Armstrong, as well as returning favorites Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.
RHOC
The Real Housewives of Orange County first debuted on Bravo in 2006. Though the series has boasted 17 seasons, it did take a “temporary hiatus” between seasons 15 and 16.
Looks like the franchise is “back” in a big way, and some of its favorite cast members are also along for the ride.
The reality series, which originally starred Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Peterson, is set to see the return of Vicki Gunvalson, as well as season three addition Tamra Judge.
Taylor Armstrong crossover housewife
One of the most exciting aspects of RHOC season 17 is set to be the appearance of Taylor Armstrong, who fans may remember from her run on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2010 to 2013.
During her stint on RHOBH Armstrong dealt with a lot of trauma, including the suicide of her abusive ex Russel Armstrong in 2011.
Set to make the comeback of the century, Taylor is the first ever crossover housewife- making her move from Beverly Hills to Orange County, and fans couldn’t be more excited.
Revamped. Recharged. Refreshed. ✨
A new era of #RHOC is coming… 🍊 pic.twitter.com/Q6dBZn6Ed1
— Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) April 25, 2023
RHOC trailer
The Real Housewives of Orange County trailer for its upcoming season 17 was delayed, as usual, but it finally dropped this week and fans have a LOT to say about it.
Notice how none of Heather’s alleged marriage drama was in the trailer… and remember how long it took for us to finally get the trailer 👀🍊✂️🎥 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/AWZcjtIsNI
— Bravo Beez (@bravobeez) April 25, 2023
In the trailer, which you can watch below, we see returning cast members Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter have a falling out, Tamra Judge grill Shannon Beador about getting married, and the screaming return of Vicki Gunvalson.
Reviews from Twitter fans are mixed. Some are excited to see their favorites return, and are happy to support the franchise they’ve loved since its premiere as the first ever housewives franchise.
#rhoc trailer was so fast paced and fun! A lot to digest but the last parts were the best. Literal jump scare at the last frame 😂💀 I’m excited for it! pic.twitter.com/FXDghAJEh0
— Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) April 25, 2023
I thought the #RHOC trailer was campy, kitsch and fun – I liked the desperate housewivesesque cast photo, it feels like a nice throwback. I’m just so pleased to have Heather, Tamra and Shannon all back together❤️ already manifesting Vicki FT for S18 to complete the core four! pic.twitter.com/mOTEIHbAe0
— RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) April 26, 2023
The trailer was cute! It’s serving old school housewives but I expected a bit more for how much people have been hyping it up! I’m excited none the less though and thank god Tamra is back! #RHOC
pic.twitter.com/CJ9mkK37GQ
— Pat The Puss Hunny (@PatThePussHunny) April 25, 2023
Others aren’t as convinced, as they have critiques of everything from it’s seemingly “boring” plot to the jarringly bright yellow cast photos.
AND WHOEVER SAID THE LAST SECONDS OF THE TRAILER WAS THE BEST PART I WANT MY MONEY BACK!!! #RHOC pic.twitter.com/6BL5vzRUBG
— gina’s chili’s general manager (@semedetx) April 25, 2023
Who coordinated these colors? Fired. https://t.co/UHk41XrnBD
— kentucky fried titties (@yodaddymaddie) April 25, 2023
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 is set to premiere June 7 on Bravo, where we will find out for ourselves whether the season will be on fire… or just another dud that should have stayed on hiatus.
