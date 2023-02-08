Which reality stars are using the ‘weight loss’ injectable Ozempic?

It seems like all anyone is buzzing about these days is the “miracle drug” Ozempic… the diabetes injectable that celebrities have recently commandeered as a weight loss tool.
While some notable names are admitting to using Ozempic to lose weight, a few, like the never-thinner RHOBH star Kyle Richards, maintain that they are not – despite the rumors.
What is Ozempic?
The newest Hollywood weight loss craze isn’t a diet or workout, it’s a drug! Celebrities like Mindy Kaling have been linked to the injectable… but what actually is it?
Shockingly, Semaglutide, sold under the brand name Ozempic, was originally developed for diabetes.
Wikipedia describes it as “an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and as anti-obesity medication for long-term weight management, developed by Novo Nordisk in 2012.”
Intended for those looking to shed pounds for their own health, the treatment has been adapted by Hollywood elites for more superficial reasons.
Reality stars and Ozempic
Typically reality celebrities share more about their lives than Hollywood stars, simply because of the nature of their business.
When it comes to Ozempic use, however, those in the reality realm seem to be keeping the most secrets!
While mainstream celebrities like Chelsea Handler and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have openly admitted to using the drug for weight loss, several reality celebs are fully denying any involvement.
Fans immediately attributed Khloe Kardashian’s drop in pounds to Ozempic, but the Kardashians star quickly shot down the comment:
Let’s not discredit my years of working out I get up five days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has had to deal with Ozempic accusations left and right, though she is sticking to her story – her dramatic drop in weight is simply due to “cutting out sugar, alcohol and carbs.”
Have any reality stars fessed up to using the injectable? Yes! Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson admitted to using the drug to suppress his appetite.
So which stars are lying and who is telling the truth? The “reality” may not always be what it appears.
