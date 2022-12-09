RHOBH Brandi Glanville returns to reality TV in Peacock’s ‘The Traitors’

Peacock has announced another series, and this time it includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills baddie Brandi Glanville.
Love her or hate her, it’s pretty likely you have some opinion on the reality star. The controversial queen has been on several series, stirring up drama on every. single. one.
In new promos for The Traitors, Glanville looks better than ever… and judging from the cast list, the show might even prove to be binge-worthy.
Cast of The Traitors on Peacock
In addition to Brandi Glanville, the cast of the new series is pretty amazing. Deadline reports on the premise:
A show hosted by Alan Cumming will feature celebrities and civilians competing for a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, among the contestants are three “traitors” that will do everything to sabotage the game for others.
Is it possible that Brandi will stick with her reputation and turn out to be one of the ‘traitors?’ Looks like she’s up against some serious competition.
Surprise cast member Reza Farahan looks nearly unrecognizable with sexy salt and pepper hair and a full beard. Who knows what he has up his sleeve!
The cast also includes Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain (!!!!), Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Ryan Lochte and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.
Brandi Glanville Returns
Brandi’s official cast bio is lengthy and reminds us of the impact the star has had on reality television.
Listed as a “celebrity” cast member, Glanville’s official promo includes her long resume of reality favorites:
Reality TV personality from Beverly Hills, California. She is most widely known for her role on Bravo TV’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. She decided to expand into the podcast space with “What Else but Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” entering its 13th year.
Since leaving Bravo’s hit reality show, Brandi has gone on to appear in 13 other reality shows including “Celebrity Apprentice”, “Celebrity Big Brother” both in the US and the UK, “My Kitchen Rules”, and E’s “Famously Single” to name a few.
Currently, Brandi is starring on Bravo’s “Ultimate Girls Trip” and recently released her first song. Brandi is a two time New York Times best selling author for her books “Drinking & Tweeting & Other Brandi Blunders” and “Drinking & Dating P.S Social Media is Ruining Romance”. She has two sons and enjoys cooking, dancing, and Pilates.
We are so excited for Glanville’s return to reality tv, we may even make room for one more show from Peacock.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com