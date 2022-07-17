Lights, Camera, Action! Filming has begun on Real Housewives of New York stars LuAnn de Lessepps and Sonja Morgan’s new series!
Set to be their take on Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s 2000’s hit The Simple Life, the popular Housewives duo find themselves adjusting to a slower paced lifestyle. And from what we hear, it’s A LOT slower.
Where Are the ‘Wives?
Sonja and LuAnn landed in Benton, IL Wednesday on a runway fit with a miniature red carpet. Their private plane attracted quite a crowd to the Benton Municipal Airport as dozens from the 7000-person town came out for their chance to meet the celebrity pair.
Camera crews were there to capture the whole thing.
Local onlookers reported that LuAnn and Sonja were “hugging strangers, and acting like they knew everybody here.” Sounds like the New York gals have made themselves at home already!
Not Everyone Is Impressed
While many from the small town are excited for the buzz the RHONY stars bring, WSIL-TV News 3 reported one native as saying they don’t think the stars “(will) be very entertained in a more slower paced lifestyle,” with another adding “if you’re against the idea, (at least) try to be welcoming.”
Details Still Unknown
As mentioned above, LuAnn and Sonja will reportedly be taking inspiration from one of the first popuular reality television shows. “The Bravolebrities will live together and socialize with locals, as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie famously did in their early 2000s show The Simple Life,” The New York Post reports.
It is likely there will be 10 episodes of the series, but NBCUniversal has yet to say if they will be released on Bravo or their streaming app Peacock.
Morgan and de Lesseps are set to film over “several weeks” but local filming locations have yet to be announced, even to the stars themselves.
Sonja and LuAnn are known for their over-the-top, wild antics. How will they fare in a small town without their typical forms of entertainment? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out!
The premiere date and title for this series has yet to be announced.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com