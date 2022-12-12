My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore revealed earlier this week that her beloved mother, Barbara “Babs” Thore, passed away on December 7. The family has since released a beautiful obituary for Babs that includes details about the funeral reception and celebration of life event that will be open to the public.
The services will be handled by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service and will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Thore family “will receive all those who loved Babs” at the Forbis & Dick location on N. Elm Street on Friday, December 16 from 5PM to 8PM.
The Babs Thore celebration of life will be held at the same location on Saturday, December 17, at noon. “Both the visitation and celebration of life are open to the public.”
Flowers and/or memorial gifts may be sent to Forbis & Dick. They also have an online Tribute Wall set up for condolences and other loving messages about Babs and/or for family and friends.
Below is the full obituary shared by Forbis & Dick:
Obituary for Barbara “Babs” Thore
Barbara Way Thore, known as Babs, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC while in the arms of her loving husband and two children. She was 76 years old.
Babs was born on June 22, 1946 in Greensboro, NC to Roy and Margaret Way. A graduate of Grimsley High School, she then attended Greensboro College where she acquired a bachelor’s degree in English and was the President of the Aquabelles, the college’s synchronized swimming team. After college, she began a career as a teacher at Head Start, a program designed to help young underprivileged children from low-income families. Babs and Glenn met in 1976 and were married on August 6, 1977.
Following the birth of her two children, Babs eagerly stepped into the role of homemaker, and delighted in being a devoted wife and mother in every way. She was a master interior decorator, especially during the holidays, when she loved hosting family. Babs also enjoyed crafts and other creative pursuits, and was well known for her ability to write a remarkable poem for every occasion. She also served as the President of the New Irving Park Garden Club and loved reading. However, none of her hobbies compared to the love she had for her husband and children and she played an active and integral role in every aspect of their lives.
In 2015, Babs undertook an unexpected career change, as her family starred in TLC’s reality television show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life. With her engaging personality, one of-a-kind sense of humor, southern charm, and sharp wit, Babs was an overnight sensation. Over the last eight years, her star has continued to shine as she has impacted millions of viewers all over the world and earned the title of “America’s Mom.” Many people who had lost their own mothers often told Babs that she was able to mother them through a television screen, providing the comfort and happiness that only a mother can give. Her legacy will be remembered by countless people near and far.
Babs was preceded in death by her mother and father. She will be indescribably missed in this life by her husband, Glenn Thore; her son, Hunter Thore; her daughter, Whitney Thore; sister, Mary Roberts; brother Roy Way, Jr.; sister-in-law Karen Tolla and husband Richard; brother-in-law Chris Thore and wife Charlotte; sister-in-law Kim Thore; nephews Mike Roberts, Brad Gullette, Tyler Thore, Lucas Thore and niece Alexis Thore Mangum. Her survivors also include numerous other loving relatives, her two cherished caretakers Erica Motley and Beverly Wilson, as well as her two cats, Bradley and Sean; her four grandcats, Henchi, Wanda, Ollie, and Pirate; and her granddog, Goosie.
The Thore family would like to thank Dr. Jindong Xu and Mary Larach of Cone Hospital, as well as the staff at Cone Hospital Inpatient Rehab, Ashton Place, and Abbotswood Senior Living Community for the care and love Babs received.
The family will receive all those who loved Babs on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service on N. Elm Street in Greensboro. A celebration of life will be held the following day, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the same location with Pastor Chris Thore officiating. Flowers may be sent to Forbis and Dick, and both the visitation and celebration of life are open to the public. Online condolences may be shared at www.forbisanddick.com.
