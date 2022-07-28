The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gossip about the long-speculated relationship between stars Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky is bubbling to the surface again.
The friends are both married, (to PK Kemsley and Kyle Richards respectfully), but the pair seem to have had many cozy moments throughout the years – leading fans to wonder: What’s really going on?
Relationship Timeline
Dorit joined RHOBH during season 7 and was introduced by Lisa Vanderpump. Since Kyle was associating with LVP at the time, Dorit was welcomed into their friend group and the two grew close.
As most besties do, they started to go on outings together with their spouses. Since 2016, Dorit and Mauricio have been spotted in questionable contexts together, often in the presence of their partners.
It’s very possible that family vacations are the perfect time for the delicious duo to bond. There was rumor that they hooked up in Cabo, after many noticed Dorit spent most of the time with a shirtless Mauricio.
Here’s a reddit post inspired by the photos as well as a blind item making the rounds online about a west coast housewife’s husband hooking up with another housewife — click through to see the full-size images:
Fan Fiction or Fact
Whether or not there’s any truth to it is up for debate, but one thing is for sure, Twitter loves to speculate on “#Doricio”. A recent Twitter poll showed that over half of fans think there’s truth to the rumors:
Other posts also support #Doricio’s sexy bond.
I kind of love these fantasy crossovers lol sometimes I think Mauricio and Dorit would be hot together
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 13, 2021
I literally had a dream Dorit and Mauricio were … together. I hate what I’ve become #RHOBH
— countesslumann (@slut4housewives) July 21, 2022
The more y’all shove dorit and Mauricio down my throat, the more on board I am 🥰😻 #rhobh
— this is public property (@Bitchesimback3) July 24, 2022
A Story to Watch
Dorit and Mauricio are both attractive, and fans love the idea of good looking people being involved in an affair. People have even begun to “ship” them (internet slag for supporting their relationship).
i ship dorit and mauricio soooo hard im sorry #RHOBH
— rhoc stan (@HousewivesTimmy) July 18, 2022
Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have a reason to root for #Doricio: The pair would certainly draw good ratings!
Now that nearly everyone on the show is riddled with scandal, could this be next?
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com