After months of speculation, it appears that Janelle Brown has finally left Kody Brown.
The confirmation of the split comes from In Touch. “Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown has officially ended her marriage to Kody Brown, In Touch can exclusively confirm.”
The site didn’t provide any details, just a quote from a source. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” The source added that Janelle “outgrew” Kody.
At the end of the article it is revealed that “a rep for Janelle and Kody did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.”
Janelle officially leaving Kody should come as no surprise to Sister Wives viewers as the writing has been on the wall throughout the current season of the show.
In addition to Jenelle being defensive of her former sister wife Christine Brown amid attacks by Kody, Robyn, and Meri, Janelle has also faced a barrage of animosity from Kody as he seems to be doing everything he can to force her to leave.
Christine and Kody’s child Gwendlyn Brown suggested that Janelle and Kody were done during a live stream last month. “So only Robyn, Meri, and Kody are together then?” a viewer asked. “Yes,” Gwendlyn replied. “I think.”
The split would mark the end of nearly three decades of marriage. Kody Brown spiritually married Janelle Brown, his second wife, in 1993. At the time that Janelle joined the family, Kody and his first wife, Meri Brown, were living near Kody’s father’s ranch in Wyoming. (Janelle’s mom had recently married Kody’s dad.)
As we reported in our post about all the places the Brown family have lived, Janelle actually moved out and got her own place not long after her son Gabriel was born in 2001. Janelle lived in her own house, which was roughly 30 minutes from the rest of the family, for two years before all of the Browns moved into the large Lehi, Utah house featured on Sister Wives Season 1.
Does Janelle Still Own Her Coyote Pass Land?
I checked county land records at the time of this post and there have been no new official updates on the ownership deeds for the four parcels comprising Coyote Pass. Janelle’s name is still on two of the parcels.
Unlike Christine, Janelle has expressed a great desire to build on Coyote Pass. She even hinted that she might choose to build even if she and Kody split up.
For a complete breakdown of Coyote Pass ownership among the wives, before Christine’s departure and after, be sure to check out our video:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com