RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp skin cancer update

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has given fans an update on her debilitating skin cancer.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is suffering from a tragic disease this holiday season as it appears the ex-housewife has Melanoma on her back. She has posted some very shocking photos to inform her fans and is giving us all the ghastly updates along the way.
Recently the ‘most hated housewife‘ mentioned that her ‘initial prescription’ was immunotherapy, a treatment that uses a person’s own immune system to fight cancer.
Unfortunately it appears the Two Peas on a Pod host is going to have to take a more aggressive approach to her treatment and go under the knife… soon!
Teddi Mellencamp has given fans a new update on her Melanoma journey and unfortunately for the reality star it was not a positive one.
On social media today, the RHOBH alum posted the following photo and message detailing her upcoming surgery the day after Christmas.
Long story short: The immunotherapy treatment did not work on my melanomas. I had a wide excision removal on my most recent melanoma last week to see if it did and sadly it did not.
I have been presented with a couple new options and I have decided with my doctors that the best next course of action is have surgery on December 26th to remove a larger portion of problematic area. I don’t like going under and my anxiety is popping off but I have faith all will be ok and that the reason this is happening to me is because I am able to raise awareness.
After surgery, when god willing my margins are clear, we will continue to monitor my body closely every 3 months. In the meantime, I am so looking forward to spending Christmas with my loved ones and hope this is a reminder to book your skin checks for the new year. ❤️ #skincancerawareness (oh, and that is not my n*pple – it’s my fingers covering ☺️)
We wish Teddi the best and are glad that someone is bringing awareness to this easy-to-ignore issue.
