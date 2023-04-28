Red Table Talk canceled as entire Facebook Watch is disbanded by Meta

Red Table Talk has unfortunately been cancelled. As Meta disbands its entire Facebook Watch streaming service, all original content is getting the axe as well.
See Jada Pinkett Smith’s official statement, and her plans for the series’ future.
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk is a popular talk show on Facebook Watch, the streaming service owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.
The program, which premiered in 2018, is hosted by Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
Celebrating 5 seasons and 129 episodes, the talk show was easily Facebook Watch’s most watched series.
Unfortunately the entire production, including the streaming service as a whole, has come to an abrupt end.
Red Table Talk controversies
Over the course of its run, Red Table Talk brought some major dramas to the infamous red table. Jada Pinkett Smith didn’t seem to shy away from any topic – even if it was embarrassing for her family.
During its production, Red Table Talk hosted Jordyn Woods, allowing her to take a polygraph on camera to prove her innocence in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal against Khloe Kardashian.
Pinkett also hosted her own husband, Will Smith, after rumors spread that she had an affair with her son’s friend August Alsina.
The Smith family discussed the situation candidly, with many fans sympathizing with Will after the awkward exchange.
Facebook Watch canceled
Meta announced the disbanding of Facebook Watch all together, which not only means the streaming service is coming to an end, but so is Pinkett Smith’s program.
Facebook Watch is going away on certain devices. Just another wonderful nail to the coffin over on blue.
— ThumbTacos (@TacosThumb) March 27, 2023
Meta Content Executive Mina Lefevre is set to leave Facebook’s parent company, as part of the latest round of layoffs at the Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta, which has seen more than 20,000 employees leave over the last few years.
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out
Jada Pinkett Smith has made an official announcement on both her personal Instagram page, as well as the social media pages for Red Table Talk.
Sounding hopeful about its future, Jada is already shopping the program around, with the intention of it being picked up by another network.
We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well on their new journeys to come. We at Red Table Talk are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.
