LPBW Tori Roloff worries other kids are starting to notice hers are “different”

Star of Little People Big World Tori Roloff is worried that her dwarf son Jackson and his peers are starting to notice that something is “different.”
See the emotional post Roloff featured on Instagram and her concerns for her growing family of little people.
Little People Big World
Little People Big World premiered in 2006 on TLC. The hit reality series follows the Roloffs, half of which are “average sized” and half of whom are “little.”
Little person Zach Roloff met “averaged size” Tori in 2010 and their wedding was featured on an episode of their television series.
Since their union in 2015, Tori and Zach have had 3 children… all of which are “little.”
Tori and Zach Roloff “dwarf breeders”
In a controversial clip from LPBW, Zach Roloff refers to himself as a “dwarf breeder” as he absorbs the news that doctors have informed him it is likely all of the kids he has with Tori will have achondroplasia like he does.
Their 3 kids, Jackson, Liliah and Josiah are thriving, but that doesn’t mean that their lives will be easy. In fact, Tori is starting to worry that the side-eyes have already begun.
Roloff notices “something different”
In an emotional Instagram post, Tori Roloff worries that Jackson and his peers are starting to notice that something is “different.”
Tori writes:
I feel like Jackson (and others) are starting to notice that something is different about him.
At Jackson’s first soccer game, the other team was asking why he was so small. Purely out of curiosity I believe-not bullying or being malicious-just curious. It stuck with him enough to tell me on the side line though. I told him “that’s how God made you, now show them how fast you are!” He then proceeded to score a goal, and I can’t tell you how stoked we were.
He’s starting to notice that he’s different and that’s hard to cope with- however, I WANT him to know he’s different. But maybe not in the way he thinks he is.
Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different. That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you’re different in how you see and love others. I pray that you’re different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart. I pray you’re different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and adaptations that can be made.
I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid. Different than any kid I’ve ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom.
I love this kid so much, and pretty stoked my pep talk got him his first soccer goal! 😏
We wish the Roloffs all the best and hope that Jackson is accepted by his friends regardless of his differences.
