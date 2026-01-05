Real-Life ‘Psycho’: Man posed as Dead Mother for Pension Fraud (kept her mummified)

In a case that seems straight out of a movie, a 57-year-old nurse in Mantova, Italy, kept his mother’s mummified body hidden for THREE YEARS while collecting her pension checks.

The Elaborate Disguise

When his mother’s ID card expired, the man didn’t give up his scheme. Instead, he put on a wig, makeup, and women’s clothing to impersonate her at the local registry office. He walked in, signed documents, submitted photos, and walked out—thinking he’d gotten away with it.

What Gave Him Away

The registry employee wasn’t fooled. His voice was wrong. His neck was too thick. His hands looked masculine. And he was way too tall to be an elderly woman. The wig didn’t help either.

But she let him leave—and called the police.

The Trap

Officials called him back for “additional signatures” on November 19. When he returned in disguise, police were waiting. Upon being discovered, the man collapsed from a medical episode.

The Grim Discovery

Police found his 85-year-old mother’s mummified remains wrapped in sheets and stuffed in a sleeping bag, propped against a wall in the laundry room. She had been dead since approximately 2022.

The Payoff

For three years, the man collected roughly €3,000 per month (about $3,300 USD) in pension payments—totaling nearly €100,000 that he’ll now have to repay.

The 57-year-old faces charges for:

* Concealment of a corpse

* Identity theft

* Fraud against the Italian social security system

* Forgery

An autopsy has been ordered to determine if his mother died of natural causes or foul play. Homicide charges remain a possibility.