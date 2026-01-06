LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Zeruiah Jones arrest update: She called 911, what she found on Troy’s phone, more

Details continue to emerge about the events resulting in the December 27 arrest of Love After Lockup star Zeruiah Jones.

Starcasm has obtained the full police report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and it includes additional narratives from officers on the scene.

First and foremost, the narratives appear to confirm the alleged victim “Dale J. Jones” is actually Zeruiah’s husband, Troy Dale Jones. (Troy has made multiple posts on social media suggesting the name mix up means he wasn’t involved in the eyes of the law.)

The new report confirms the couple’s argument started after Zeruiah found evidence alluding to an affair on Troy’s phone.

Also revealed is the fact that Zeruiah was the one who called 9-1-1. She told police she was assaulted by Troy and her dad. There was no evidence to back up her claims and they were not charged.

#LoveAfterLockup Zeruiah allegedly hit Troy (aka Dale) in the face with a phone before grabbing a knife 👀 #LifeAfterLockup All the details from court documents: https://t.co/5mdbRgn6Nk pic.twitter.com/0eE9TZrgPu — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 30, 2025

ZERUIAH JONES ARREST BULLET POINTS

Starcasm has put together a bullet point list of details from Zeruiah’s arrest. A lot of the information is new and was not included in the probable cause affidavit.

• Zeruiah was going through Troy’s phone when she “observed text messages which alluded to Dale [Troy] having an affair.” She then woke Troy up by hitting him in the face with the phone and yelling, What is this?!”

• An officer at the scene overheard Troy “tell his brother-in-law that Zeruiah had struck Dale multiple times during their verbal altercation/argument.” No injuries were observed on Troy’s person and he refused medical treatment.

• Troy and Zeruiah exited the mother-in-law suite of their Airbnb to continue their argument by the pool so they wouldn’t wake their four-month-old son, Saje Isaac Jones.

• What Zeruiah told police: “Zeruiah alleged Dale then grabbed her by the hair and slammed her face/head onto the ground/floor near the pool. She got up and rushed into the main house of the ABB where her father, Henry Alex and other family members then began to attack her. She broke away from her family, called 9-1-1 and then awaited for law enforcement to arrive on scene.” Yes, it was Zeruiah who called 9-1-1, and she tried to have Troy arrested for DV.

• Zeruiah made some very serious allegations in her 9-1-1 call. “Dispatch alerted dispatched units the complainant was attacked by three people and could not breathe. The complainant also advised she was stabbed but was no longer being cooperative with dispatch and disconnected.”

• In addition to the allegations about Troy attacking her, Zeruiah also claimed she was assaulted by her father. “She indicated Henry choked her where she was yelling at him she could not breathe. I used my flashlight to observe her neck where I did not see any indications of any injury or any form of discoloration to her neck. I asked her to show me her arms and hands where I again did not see any discoloration or indications of injuries.”

• Zeruiah showed the officer on the scene a large bruise on her leg as evidence of injury from the incident, but her dad later said the bruise was from furniture at the Airbnb. Her dad’s claim was backed up by social media posts made by Zeruiah talking about the bruising from the furniture prior to the incident with Troy.

• Zeruiah’s dad told police he heard the argument between Zeruiah and Troy and when he exited his bedroom he “observed his daughter, Zeruiah enter the main residence and walk to the kitchen. Zeruiah was rummaging through the kitchen cabinets and drawers where she withdrew a knife. Henry stated he rushed his daughter and pinned her arms to her side in a bear hug to prevent her from harming herself or others. When family members arrived, they removed the knife from Zeruiah’s hands and henry told his daughter to calm down and that everything can be resolved as the family can talk though what just transpired.”

• From the officer: “Dale appeared to hesitate multiple times when recounting the sequence of events in what I believe to be a manner to provide information but not all the information of what occurred. I could hear Zeruiah, who was sitting on the front porch of the residence loudly exclaiming Dale was ‘lying’ when I was speaking to him.”

• An officer overheard Troy talking to his brother-in-law about the incident, and that’s when he revealed “Zeruiah had struck Dale multiple times during their verbal altercation/argument.”

Zeruiah was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (without intent to kill) and a misdemeanor count of battery.

