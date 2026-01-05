Influencer Tara Lynn (taraswrld) halter top drama explained

nfluencer Tara Lynn (taraswrld) is in a bizarre drama with a follower over a halter top. Would you lend an influencer your clothes?

This all started when Tara wanted to wear a specific $240 halter top for New Years Even, but it was sold out. Tara’s solution was to ask her audience of 5.2 million TikTok followers if they had one she could borrow.

Some people were asking her to pay them to lend her the halter top, but one follower offered to send the top for free via Uber Delivery.

When the delivery never showed up, Tara made a TikTok accusing the follower of being a “hater,” implying that the girl was trying to sabotage her.

The girl left a comment saying that she was an ER nurse and didn’t send the top because she had to work late: “it was me. i am so sorry. i am a nurse and there’s so many sicknesses going around and it was so short staffed. and i had to stay overtime, i just got off and its 3am. i have apologized to Tara. there were many patients in the emergency room tonight 💗 im not a hater i still do love her content.”

Tara responded: “if u knew you were going to be working u shouldnt have offered OR you could have told me that so we could have worked around it! like respectfully gimme a break”

Today Tara uploaded a TikTok explaining that she agreed with some online opinions that the girl wasn’t actually an ER nurse.











