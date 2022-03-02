During the Love Off The Grid Season 1 finale, Lyndsay is distressed because one of her dog’s is missing. “I couldn’t find one of my dogs, Mahea,” Lyndsay explained. “She wasn’t in the cabin, she wasn’t right outside the cabin, she’s just gone.”
Lyndsay was eventually able to find Mahea and take her to an animal hospital. But, she made a curious statement while explaining why Spence wasn’t there to help her look for the dog. “Unfortunately, Spence went off to work,” she revealed.
Wait, what? Spence has a job? I was like many viewers in that I thought he was living “off the grid?”
What Does Spence Lenz Do For Work?
So, what is Spence’s job? He is a mechanic. Spence was listed as a “Service Technician” for Carville’s Auto Mart in Grand Junction, Colorado. Carville’s Auto Mart is a rather large used car dealership in the center of Grand Junction.
I am guessing that was the job that Spence was at when Mahea went missing. However, he has since branched out on his own!
On October 21 of 2021, Spence announced on Facebook that he had started a mobile repair business. “I run my own independent mobile mechanic business to help people living on the Grand Mesa and surrounding areas,” he wrote. “Offering affordable and dependable work to the community.”
Here is the photo of Spence and his work bus:
Spence officially formed Mesa Mobile Mechanic, LLC on February 18 of this year — less than two weeks ago!
According to Spence’s Facebook, he studied to be an ASE Automotive Certified Master Technician at IntelliTec College in Grand Junction.
Where Does Spence From Love Off The Grid Live?
While looking into Spence’s occupation, I also got some information on his cabin and land. According to land records, Spence acquired roughly 40 acres northeast of Grand Junction in 2017. The purchase price listed for the property is $22,500.
Spence’s property isn’t quite as remote as you might think. It is less than 2 miles from Interstate 70, and about 5.5 miles (as the crow flies) from the nearest convenience store. That same crow would need to fly about 10 miles from Spence’s cabin to get to the outskirts of Grand Junction.
Oh, and of course I checked to see what the closest Walmart is! There is a Walmart roughly 16 miles away as the crow flies. There are three Walmarts total in Grand Junction.
However, it looks like the main roads near Spence are pretty inaccessible due to elevation. As a result, the driving distance listed between his property and the nearest WalMart is 33 miles. The driving time is listed as 47 minutes!
If you haven’t checked out Love Off The Grid yet, I highly recommend it! It’s like the 90 Day Fiance shows, except every single person featured is someone you would probably enjoy hanging out with — at least for a while. Kudos to the casting folks in that regard! Love Off The Grid is currently streaming on Discovery+.
Will there be a Love Off The Grid Season 2? there has been no official announcement, but I cannot imagine they won’t have another season. My guess is that they will expand the season to double digit episodes and bring back Joe, Myesha, Charlie and Jen. They could add three or four new couples to give the show a true 90 Day Fiance feel.
