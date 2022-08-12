90 DAY FIANCE Ben and Mahogany engaged, seen filming in Peru VIDEO

One of the most unlikely happily ever afters is playing out in Peru right now. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 couple Benjamin Rathbun and Mahogany Roca just shared a video on YouTube announcing they are engaged!
“After a long, difficult journey of finding ourselves and each other, we have set aside the opinions of strangers and have chosen each other,” the description for the engagement announcement video (included below) reads.
Ben and Mohogany were one of the most mocked and ridiculed couples on a franchise famous for fans mocking and ridiculing, due mostly to the age difference between the two. At the time they filmed for Before the 90 Days, Ben was 52 and Mahogany was 22.
“We know the road is mostly uphill and very difficult to navigate, but in the end, we have each other,” the couple’s video description continues. “We have the peace of God. We have true love. And that’s enough.”
The four-and-a-half minute video includes footage of Ben and Mahogany hanging out before the proposal, as well as video of Ben actually shopping for the ring. It’s kind of like Ben and Mahogany are trying to film themselves for a new season?
Ben was the consummate producer and director as he returned to the same restaurant that he waited forever at to first meet Mahogany on Before the 90 Days.
“So I am here at La Milanga where I first was waiting for the beautiful Mahogany,” Ben says, now pronouncing her name MA-hoo-GAH-nee. “She came through that door right over there,” Ben continues, panning the camera over to the doorway viewers stared at for hours in Season 5.
“And here she is today,” Ben says as we see Mahogany sitting beside him.
“And what just happened?” Ben asks her. “Can you tell me what just happened?”
Mahogany holds up her left hand and points at her diamond engagement ring.
“There it is!” Ben says while laughing. “I just asked her to be my wife, and she said –”
Mahogany completes his sentence with a “Yes.”
Ben didn’t just win over Mahogany, he apparently won over her dad as well. “I would not have asked her without her dad’s permis-see-own and [beneficidil?] — blessing.”
In another dramatic reveal, the camera pans over to show Mahogany’s dad is also sitting at the table. He speaks in Spanish and says that he is happy “with this lovely partnership.”
The video concludes with a slideshow of images taken during the course of the couple’s 60-minute engagement.
Are Ben And Mahogany Returning To Before The 90 Days?
The engagement announcement comes soon after Ben and Mahogany were allegedly spotted filming in Peru with an actual, real film crew. A blurry photo of the couple together surfaced online, and many assumed this meant that the duo would be returning for Before The 90 Days Season 6.
However, the engagement announcement video would seem to suggest that Ben and Mahogany will not be back on TLC — in pretty much any capacity. I can’t imagine that producers would allow them to share such a huge spoiler, even if Ben and Mahogany were just going to be on 90 Day Diaries or one of their numerous other spin-offs.
I’m going to go way out on a limb here with my own tinfoil hat theory. I think Ben and Mahogany agreed to act like they were in a relationship in hopes of getting another season. TLC was on the fence, but had a crew there to record and test the waters a bit — especially if Ben told them he was planning on proposing to Mahogany.
After filming, producers watched the footage and decided to pass. Ben and Mahogany are pretty savvy, though, and they had a Plan B already set up — document their engagement story themselves and share it all on their YouTube channel.
Remember, this last bit is purely speculation on my part! Perhaps we will be seeing Ben and Mahogany on TLC again soon, despite their engagement being announced ahead of time on YouTube. I guess we will all have to stay tuned to find out!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com