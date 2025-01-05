TEEN MOM Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah Shirley publicly takes dad Gary Shirley’s side in ongoing feud

The babies of Teen Mom OG are officially 16 but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re sweet. Leah Shirley, daughter of Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley, recently spoke out on social media about who SHE thinks her better parent is.

Keep scrolling to see the shocking screenshot of Leah’s admission below…

Leah Shirley speaks out

Leah Shirley’s birthday was November 12, 2024, making her the second 16 and Pregnant star’s baby to hit the Sweet 16 milestone herself. Currently living with her dad Gary and step-mother Kristina Shirley, Leah also has a little sister Emilee and the family of four seem quite content according to Instagram.

Over the years Leah has been pulled back and forth between her feuding parents, mostly due to mother Amber Portwood‘s ongoing legal battles and mental health crises. According to Portwood herself she struggles with five different mental illnesses including bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

Gay Shirley is in a bit of hot water himself these days, being accused of rape by Amber in a TikTok rant against her ex. In the video, Portwood slings heavy accusations at him, including calling the Teen Mom OG star a “pedo,” a rapist, and a bad dad. Of course, Amber has since walked the allegations back claiming she only meant to speak her truth.

For the first time ever in the Gary vs. Amber feud, Leah Shirley has entered the chat… and she’s doing it publicly. Captured by Reddit, the below screenshot shows fans supporting Gary as a father in a poll, and his daughter Leah votes the same:

According to the comments section, Leah responded “my dad” under the poll of who is the better parent between Amber and Gary.

Some fans believe this was from a fan account rather than Shirley herself, but Gary claims Amber Portwood hasn’t seen their daughter since her split from fiancé Gary Wayt in June, so it’s very possible that Leah has some major grudges and now feels comfortable speaking out.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns on MTV Thursday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









