TEEN MOM Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah Shirley publicly takes dad Gary Shirley’s side in ongoing feud

ByAshley Marie

The babies of Teen Mom OG are officially 16 but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re sweet. Leah Shirley, daughter of Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley, recently spoke out on social media about who SHE thinks her better parent is.

Keep scrolling to see the shocking screenshot of Leah’s admission below…

Leah Shirley speaks out

Leah Shirley’s birthday was November 12, 2024, making her the second 16 and Pregnant star’s baby to hit the Sweet 16 milestone herself. Currently living with her dad Gary and step-mother Kristina Shirley, Leah also has a little sister Emilee and the family of four seem quite content according to Instagram.

Over the years Leah has been pulled back and forth between her feuding parents, mostly due to mother Amber Portwood‘s ongoing legal battles and mental health crises. According to Portwood herself she struggles with five different mental illnesses including bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

Gay Shirley is in a bit of hot water himself these days, being accused of rape by Amber in a TikTok rant against her ex. In the video, Portwood slings heavy accusations at him, including calling the Teen Mom OG star a “pedo,” a rapist, and a bad dad. Of course, Amber has since walked the allegations back claiming she only meant to speak her truth.

@erica.rochelle31

♬ original sound – erica.rochelle

For the first time ever in the Gary vs. Amber feud, Leah Shirley has entered the chat… and she’s doing it publicly. Captured by Reddit, the below screenshot shows fans supporting Gary as a father in a poll, and his daughter Leah votes the same:

Leah Shirley responds to a Teen Mom fan page poll for who is her better parent! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
byu/joyce_roxyyyy inteenmom

According to the comments section, Leah responded “my dad” under the poll of who is the better parent between Amber and Gary.

Some fans believe this was from a fan account rather than Shirley herself, but Gary claims Amber Portwood hasn’t seen their daughter since her split from fiancé Gary Wayt in June, so it’s very possible that Leah has some major grudges and now feels comfortable speaking out.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns on MTV Thursday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

| | |

Bruce Springsteen has finished recording new album

ByDarren O

While we may not have a new Bruce Springsteen album waiting under the Christmas tree when Santa Claus comes to town we now have an outright confirmation that he has completed the recording! Find out the highly trusted source this exciting news comes from, read a great forward penned by Bruce for the book Someplace Like America: Tales from the New Great Depression, and to show he still brings it hard catch a clip from a recent performance with The Gaslight Anthem.

Tom Cruise rep calls Scientology wife auditioning report “lies”

ByDarren O

Vanity Fair has run a piece claiming that a secret wife-auditioning process spearheaded by Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology chief David Miscavige, began for actor Tom Cruise back in 2004. According to correspondent Maureen Orth an elaborate plan was hatched to vet potential girlfriends, and hopefully a future wife, for Cruise. See who the victor was in this alleged Cruise recruitment, read the rep’s statement of denial as well as the response from the Church of Scientology.

| |

Gwyneth Paltrow shares before and after makeup selfies

ByStarcasm Staff

In an Instagram ad for Max Factor, Gwyneth Paltrow shared her transformation from makeup-free morning to a glam, night time look. She captioned the side-by-side pic,“day-to-night. I nominate @amandadecadenet to share her most glamorous transformation. #GlamJan #sp@maxfactor. Paltrow posted her transformation selfies the day after her pal Cameron Diaz got hitched to Benji Madden, so…

| | | | | |

Breaking Amish: Brave New World first official photos

ByAsa Hawks

This Sunday the five stars of TLC’s breakout reality hit Breaking Amish share the next chapter of their lives as Katie Stoltzfus, Jeremiah Raber, Sabrina High, Abe Schmucker, and Rebecca Byler head down to Florida for Breaking Amish: Brave New World. The network released a trailer for the show a couple weeks ago and now we have the first official photos!

| |

PHOTOS Paul Nassif shows off 19-pound weight loss after Adrienne Maloof split

ByLindsay

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Adrienne Maloof and husband Dr. Paul Nassif split nearly one year ago, but Paul hasn’t been sitting around feeling sad. Instead, he’s put his focus on fitness and it’s really paying off! Last night, he debuted a much slimmer new look on the red carpet. Keep reading for before-and-after photos and find out what Adrienne “lost” last week that has her smiling too!