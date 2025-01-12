UNEXPECTED Myrka gives birth to 3rd child, son Alejandro

Congratulations to Unexpected Season 4 mom Myrka Arriaga as she just welcomed her third child, her second with boyfriend Juan Castillo.

Myrka made the public announcement with an Instagram gallery posted on Friday, January 10. “My beautiful boy,” she captioned the gallery, adding a light blue heart emoji.

As Myrka’s followers are well aware, she no longer posts photos or videos with her children’s faces on social media. As a result, we don’t get to see what little Alejandro looks like.

Below is Myrka’s gallery:

MYRKA NOW HAS 3 CHILDREN

As mentioned above, Alejandro is Myrka’s third child. The 21-year-old former reality star’s oldest child is daughter Attalie, whom she shares with her Unexpected Season 4 co-star, Ethan Ybarra.

Ethan is now living in California, where was recently got into a bit of legal trouble after allegedly stealing a tip jar.

#Unexpected Myrka's ex Ethan Ybarra was arrested in California for robbery and battery after he allegedly tried to steal a tip jar 🤦🏻‍♀️ Get exclusive details, including what the business with the top jar was! (HINT: It wasn't a restaurant or coffee shop) https://t.co/NhZURINrUz — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 29, 2024

Ethan and Myrka had a heated custody and child support battle in regards to Attalie. From our previous article, published in April of 2023:

The final order in the case was entered on April 17, 2023. Court records state that Myrka retains primary custody of Attalie. Ethan is granted visitation in the afternoon every first, third, and fifth weekend, and an hour in the evenings of the second and fourth Wednesdays. Ethan’s child support remains at $216 per month, but medical support was lowered to $50 per month. The court issued judgment of $3,443.85 to Myrka from Ethan, which appears to be for child support and other arrears. That amount is to be paid back at a rate of $75 per month, starting May 1, 2023.

The most recent update from the courts is a lien issued against Ethan in January of 2024. According to the lien, Ethan owed unpaid support in the amount of $5,781.51 at the time.

Congratulations to #Unexpected Season 4 mom Myrka Arriaga as she recently gave birth to her second child — another girl! Here's everything we know about the new baby and her dad: https://t.co/8JV470RVK8 — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 17, 2023

MYRKA AND JUAN

Myrka also has a daughter named Axelia, born in January of 2023. Axelia and Alejandro share the same dad, Myrka’s boyfriend Juan Castillo.

It’s assumed Myrka and Juan are still boyfriend and girlfriend because she has not shared any posts about an engagement or marriage. However, Juan is famously averse to social media, so it could be that the couple is keeping updates on their relationship status private.

Congratulations to Myrka and Juan! We wish their expanding family all the best!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









