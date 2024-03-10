Love During Lockup to feature first gay male couple? VIDEO

We have the first preview trailer for Love During Lockup Season 4 and it appears to feature the first gay male couple in franchise history! (Chance and Quaylon don’t qualify.)
Instagrammer @MerryPants appears to be the only place you can currently watch the Love During Lockup preview trailer online right now:
It certainly looks like a diverse cast with lots of different kinds of story lines, including the gay couple.
The trailer features photos of six of the inmates to be featured this season. Below is the best screen cap I could get for now. (I was able to enhance a couple of the faces thanks to larger images included in the trailer.)
The trailer only says April as far as a return date, but WE tv previously announced that the new season will premiere on Friday, April 19. I assume that date is still the same.
It’s a bit surprising to not see Love During Lockup Season 3 couple LaTisha Collier and Keith Collier in the trailer. LaTisha recently shared a video inside her house clearly showing a full film crew, so it was assumed she and Keith — who is still incarcerated — would be coming back for Season 4.
Perhaps LaTisha is filming for Love After Lockup? Keith is currently still incarcerated at a federal prison in Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists his release date as February 25, 2025, but maybe he will be getting our early?
We will be keeping our eyes out for an official announcement from WE tv with more information about the new couples, so stay tuned!
If you’re a little confused by how WE tv classifies seasons of Love After Lockup, Life After Lockup and Love During Lockup, you are certainly not alone! We explain it here, and we also offer up a more rational system — which includes calling the upcoming season of Love During Lockup Season 4. (It’s the fourth season of Love During Lockup, so it only makes sense, right?!)
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com