SEEKING SISTER WIFE Garrick Merrifield arrested

Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield was arrested in Colorado on Monday.

The charge against Garrick is described as “Domestic Violence” by LexisNexis. Details from the case indicate a charge of “TELEPHONE-OBSTRUCT SERVICE.”

(1) A person commits obstruction of telephone or telegraph service if the person knowingly prevents, obstructs, or delays, by any means whatsoever, the sending, transmission, conveyance, or delivery in this state of any message, communication, or report by or through any telegraph or telephone line, wire, cable, or other facility or any cordless, wireless, electronic, mechanical, or other device. (2) Obstruction of telephone or telegraph service is a class 1 misdemeanor.

Court records indicate the charge(s) stems from an incident on Saturday, November 22.

The court docket from the case states there was a mandatory protection order granted today.

Screen caps from Garrick’s court hearing were posted on Facebook, and they show a Portuguese interpreter was present. That would seem to suggest the case involves Garrick’s Brazilian wife Lorrana, but that has not been confirmed.

Garrick was released from custody earlier today.

It appears all of the photos of Lorrana have been removed from the Instagram accounts of Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield.

Lorrana shared an Instagram story today which was a re-posted text graphic in Portuguese. Below is the translation via Google:

Meditating on Psalm 23, I understood that there is a silent greatness in the way God honors us. He doesn’t prepare the table after the war, but in the midst of it. He doesn’t anoint our head when everything is calm, but when we still smell the battle. The feast before our enemies is not provocation, it is a divine declaration: “I will take care of you in front of those who swore you wouldn’t survive.” The anointing on the head heals, sets apart, and empowers. And the overflowing cup is not purposeless excess; it is God saying that provision will never depend on the circumstances, but on His presence. This psalm reminds us that the goodness and faithful love of the Lord do not only appear on sunny days; they walk with us even in the darkest nights. Do not fear those who rise against you. Fear only losing sight of the hand that guides you. Because in the end, the promise is greater than the threat: whoever walks with God finds a home in God Himself: today, tomorrow, and forever. Rodolpho Ramos

Starcasm will continue to investigate the charges against Garrick and we will share any updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com