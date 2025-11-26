| |

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Garrick Merrifield arrested

ByAsa Hawks

Garrick Merrifield arrested

Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield was arrested in Colorado on Monday.

The charge against Garrick is described as “Domestic Violence” by LexisNexis. Details from the case indicate a charge of “TELEPHONE-OBSTRUCT SERVICE.”

(1) A person commits obstruction of telephone or telegraph service if the person knowingly prevents, obstructs, or delays, by any means whatsoever, the sending, transmission, conveyance, or delivery in this state of any message, communication, or report by or through any telegraph or telephone line, wire, cable, or other facility or any cordless, wireless, electronic, mechanical, or other device.

(2) Obstruction of telephone or telegraph service is a class 1 misdemeanor.

Court records indicate the charge(s) stems from an incident on Saturday, November 22.

The court docket from the case states there was a mandatory protection order granted today.

Screen caps from Garrick’s court hearing were posted on Facebook, and they show a Portuguese interpreter was present. That would seem to suggest the case involves Garrick’s Brazilian wife Lorrana, but that has not been confirmed.

Garrick Merrifield in jail

Garrick was released from custody earlier today.

It appears all of the photos of Lorrana have been removed from the Instagram accounts of Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield.

Lorrana shared an Instagram story today which was a re-posted text graphic in Portuguese. Below is the translation via Google:

Meditating on Psalm 23, I understood that there is a silent greatness in the way God honors us.

He doesn’t prepare the table after the war, but in the midst of it. He doesn’t anoint our head when everything is calm, but when we still smell the battle. The feast before our enemies is not provocation, it is a divine declaration: “I will take care of you in front of those who swore you wouldn’t survive.” The anointing on the head heals, sets apart, and empowers.

And the overflowing cup is not purposeless excess; it is God saying that provision will never depend on the circumstances, but on His presence.

This psalm reminds us that the goodness and faithful love of the Lord do not only appear on sunny days; they walk with us even in the darkest nights.

Do not fear those who rise against you.

Fear only losing sight of the hand that guides you.

Because in the end, the promise is greater than the threat: whoever walks with God finds a home in God Himself: today, tomorrow, and forever.

Rodolpho Ramos

Starcasm will continue to investigate the charges against Garrick and we will share any updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Danielle married The Davis family in lovely ceremony
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Danielle married The Davis family in lovely ceremony

ByVioleta Idyll

The finale episode of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 involves two major stories: one dramatic, and one really joyful. While the Merrifields are mourning the loss of Roberta, Danielle is joining the Davis family in a really nice wedding ceremony. She isn’t legally marrying anyone yet because they still have to find someone for her…

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Drew Briney divorced 1st wife April Briney after she left with her kids in May while TLC was filming
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Drew Briney divorced 1st wife April Briney after she left with her kids in May while TLC was filming

ByAsa Hawks

TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife returned for a second season on January 20, with all but one of the families returning from Season 1. The missing family was the Brineys, which included Drew Briney as well as his three wives April, Angela and Auralee, plus their combined 15 children. The Briney family has since revealed that…

Seeking Sister Wife Winder family baby boy Sophie Winder gives birth to son Ephraim
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Sophie Winder gives birth to son Ephraim, shares fertility struggles

ByAsa Hawks

We have some great news to report for fans of TLC’s plural marriage reality series Seeking Sister Wife! After years of struggling with fertility issues, Colton Winder’s second wife Sophie Winder has given birth to a baby boy! Little Ephraim James Winder was born on April 20, and the family made the announcement to their…

Roberta asks Dannielle if she really wants to share Garrick with a sister wife SEEKING SISTER WIFE
| | |

Roberta asks Dannielle if she really wants to share Garrick with a sister wife SEEKING SISTER WIFE

ByVioleta Idyll

The saga of the Merrifields and Roberta is one of the most compelling elements of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wives. It’s been a rocky few years to potentially get Roberta, who lives in Brazil, to come live with the Merrifields in Colorado. Now that they’re finally meeting up with Roberta in her home country with a…

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Bernie pitches sister wife idea to son John, who is less than enthusiastic
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Bernie pitches sister wife idea to son John, who is less than enthusiastic

ByAsa Hawks

The second season of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife reality series introduces viewers to the McGee family from Brandon, Mississippi. Bernie and Paige are currently living in an RV at a campground with their two boys. The cramped quarters have done little to reduce the couple’s dream of having a large family, however, but because of…

Seeking Sister Wife Marcus Epps loses Euclid Mayor election
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Marcus Epps loses Euclid Mayor race

ByAsa Hawks

Seeking Sister Wife star Marcus Epps announced in May that he would be running for the office of Mayor of Euclid for the second time. Unfortunately, the results were similar to his first try. Marcus Epps, who is currently a Euclid City Councilman, lost the mayoral race to incumbent Kirsten Holzheimer Gail. Gail received 6,569…